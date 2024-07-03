Highlights Everton signs Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille.

Ndiaye aims to help Everton improve in the final third.

Ndiaye has signed a five-year deal for around €20m (£17m).

Everton have now officially announced the signing of Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille.

The Toffees have struggled to produce in front of goal in the last few years, so adding another attacking option was essential in the summer transfer window. The Merseyside outfit had added Tim Iroegbunam and Jack Harrison to their 2024/2025 squad so far, and Ndiaye will now join to provide something different in the final third for Sean Dyche.

The former Sheffield United attacker has endured a difficult spell with Marseille, but Everton will be hoping he can replicate the form he produced in the Championship before his move to Ligue 1.

Everton Confirm Iliman Ndiaye Signing

He's spoken about his recent transfer

Everton have now officially confirmed that Ndiaye will join the club on a long-term contract after completing a move from Marseille. Speaking on signing for the Premier League club, Ndiaye has shared his delight about returning to England...

“I'm so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season. I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.”

Iliman Ndiaye - Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Marseille 46 4 5 Sheffield United 88 22 14

The Toffees have revealed the fee that they've paid to secure Ndiaye's signature, but Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he will cost around €20m (£17m), signing on a five-year deal. Despite Ndiaye struggling to hit the ground running during his time at Marseille, the Senegalese attacker has plenty of time left in his career at the age of 24.

Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche certainly won't be judging him on one season and will be looking at what he's done in the past. His trickery, creativity, and goalscoring ability will make him a valuable asset to the Merseyside outfit, considering their lack of goals in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Iliman Ndiaye was named in the Championship team of the season during the 2022/2023 campaign with Sheffield United.

Dyche and Thelwell Delighted With Ndiaye

Everton have admired him for a long time

Director of Football Thelwell has admitted that Ndiaye is a player that the club have admired for a long time, and he's someone who will excite Evertonians...

“Iliman is a player we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to bring a much sought-after player of his quality to Everton. We think he will excite Evertonians and give our attack a different dimension."

His versatility in attack could make him a useful option for Dyche heading into the 2024/2025 campaign, with the former Marseille man capable of playing just behind the striker, through the middle of attack, and even out wide. Speaking on the latest player to be added to his squad, Dyche has suggested that his versatility has stood out to him...

“Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created."

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt