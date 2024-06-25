Highlights Iliman Ndiaye is set to sign a five-year contract with Everton after struggling to make an impact at Marseille.

Everton have agreed on a deal worth €18.5m plus add-ons for the tricky attacker from Sheffield United.

Ndiaye chose Everton over other Premier League clubs and is excited to return to England for the next five years.

Everton have now agreed a deal to sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on a five-year contract, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The tricky attacker joined Marseille from Sheffield United last summer, but has struggled to make the impact expected of him. After an impressive season in the Championship with the Blades, Ndiaye was targeted by the Ligue 1 outfit, but he could now be on his way back to England.

Everton Agree Deal for Iliman Ndiaye

He will sign a five-year deal

Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Everton have a deal in place to sign Marseille's Ndiaye, who will join on a five-year deal...

"Iliman Ndiaye to Everton, here we go! Deal in place for €18.5m plus €1.5m add-ons. Olympique Marseille accepted terms and contracts are set to be signed. Ndiaye has agreed on five year deal at #EFC, despite other PL clubs interest he only wanted Everton."

The Toffees have acted fast in the transfer market, something Evertonians won't be used to, especially over the last few years. Financial troubles have hampered them of late, but they've managed to get some deals over the line before July.

Iliman Ndiaye - Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Marseille 46 4 5 Sheffield United 88 22 14

Jack Harrison re-joined Everton on another season-long loan earlier this week after signing from Leeds United initially last summer. The Merseyside outfit also confirmed the signing of Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam with Lewis Dobbin heading the other way. Sean Dyche clearly wants to get deals over the line in time for pre-season.

Ndiaye might not have pulled up any trees during his time with Marseille, but his performances at Sheffield United show he has plenty of talent at a young age. Still just 24, the Senegalese international has plenty of time to grow and develop, and playing regularly in a country he thrived in could be what he needs to kickstart his career once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Iliman Ndiaye provided 25 goals and assists combined in his final season with Sheffield United.

Everton Eyeing Chelsea's Armando Broja

Calvert-Lewin could leave the club

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contract next summer, Everton have a decision to make on the England international. If he's unwilling to sign an extension at Goodison Park, the Toffees could be considering offloading him in the transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton are considering a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The Merseyside outfit are hoping to sign the Albanian forward on loan, but Chelsea are hoping to offload him on a permanent deal in the summer window.

