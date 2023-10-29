Highlights Gundogan criticised his Barcelona teammates for their lack of emotion and passion after their loss to Real Madrid, calling for a change in attitude.

Xavi, the Barcelona manager, believes his team didn't deserve to lose and emphasizes the need to focus on the next game and improve where they fell short.

Gundogan's comments highlight the contrasting mentalities between him, a successful player, and his Barcelona teammates, suggesting a need for a shift in mindset to win trophies.

Barcelona were beaten by fierce rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday afternoon. Barca went into the match at Camp Nou unbeaten in La Liga but trailing Carlo Ancelotti's side in the table by a single point.

Barca raced out of the traps in front of their own fans and took the lead in the sixth minute through Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder, a summer addition from Manchester City, burst into the area before finishing coolly past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The home side retained the lead going into the break but it all fell apart for them in the second half. Jude Bellingham, probably the most in-form player in the world right now, notched the equaliser with a howitzer from 25 yards in the 68th minute. The Englishman then won it for Los Blancos in stoppage time as he fired past a hapless Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ilkay Gundogan's scathing interview after Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Gundogan was not happy with his side at all following the defeat to Real Madrid and he made his feelings known after the game. The 33-year-old was asked how much the result hurt Barcelona mentally and he couldn't help speaking his mind.

"I have to be honest, not as much as I wish. Because I don’t want to say something wrong to be honest, but I was in the dressing and of course people are disappointed but especially after such a big game and such a result, I wish more frustration, more anger and more disappointment. "This is a little bit the problem. I don’t know, there has to be more emotion, especially when you lose and you know you can perform better and do better in certain situations and you just don’t react and this just transfers to the pitch at the end of the day. "We need to make a huge step in that otherwise Real Madrid or even Girona is going to run away. I didn’t come here to lose these types of games or to let that gap create. There’s also a responsibility from myself, from a more experienced player, to not allow the squad to just let things happen, we need resistance."

The interview so scathing it's gone viral, with Optus Sport's post attracting over 1k reports at the time of writing. View it below...

Gundogan's mentality is something else. The German won everything there is to win during his seven-year stint with Manchester City. He knows what it takes to be successful and clearly thinks his teammates need to change their attitude if they want to win trophies.

What Xavi said after Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Barca manager Xavi did not call out his players after the defeat to Real Madrid, instead saying they didn't deserve to lose.