Highlights Barcelona gave away their Champions League lead against Paris Saint-Germain after Ronald Arajuo's red card, thus crashing out at the quarter-finals.

Araujo's red card shifted the game's momentum and Ilkay Gundogan's honest post-match assessment has gone viral.

Barcelona chief Xavi, on the other hand, criticised the referee for ruining their Champions League run.

Barcelona ace Ilkay Gundogan was so brutally honest in his post-match interview after losing 4-1 against Paris Saint-Germain, which saw them crash out of the Champions League, that the former Manchester City ace has gone viral.

When asked about how he felt after Blaugrana were put to the sword by Kylian Mbappe and Co, the German reiterated his disappointment, largely because his side often had full control of the two-legged affair.

“Disappointed. Very disappointed actually because we were in such a good position. Not just after the first leg but after the first goal we scored. Everything was in our hands, and we just gave it away in the most simple manner. We just gave it to PSG and that’s the most disappointing part.”

Talking about Ronald Araujo’s early dismissal, Gundogan remained calm and composed in his manner, suggesting that his fellow teammate was rightfully sent off if he did not manage to win the ball.

“If he fouled him, I guess it’s a red card. I haven’t seen the replay, so I don’t know, you guys probably know better. In these types of crucial moments, you need to be sure to get the ball and if you don’t get it, you have to stay away.”

Adding to his overall discontent with his teammates' performance, Gundogan touched on PSG's second goal of the occasion - scored by Vitinha. He suggested that the Spanish side should have been quicker to react to the situation to ensure the Portuguese had no room to shoot.

Araujo Red Card Flipped Game on its Head

Uruguayan sent off in the 29th minute

In truth, the 33-year-old was correct. Barcelona entered the game 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to a Raphinha brace and a 77th minute courtesy of Andreas Christensen, after dazzling at the Parc des Princes. But in Montjuic, it was referee Istvan Kovacs who had the biggest impact on the game.

Just before the half hour mark, the Belgian official issued Arajuo his marching orders after a misjudged shoulder barge, though many believe the decision to brandish a red card was the incorrect one.

Xavi’s side were one goal to the good at the time thanks to some lovely play from youngster Lamine Yamal, who delivered an inch-perfect ball into the PSG danger area. Raphinha was there to send the ball home.

Related Ronald Araujo Hand Gesture After Barcelona Red Card vs PSG Explained Ronald Araujo's hand gesture after being sent off in Barcelona's Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain has now been explained.

PSG failed to wilt, however, and used the numerical advantage to good effect, levelling the second leg just 11 minutes later. The goals for the side from the French capital continued to come in the second half as Vitinha bagged a long-range effort to bring the tie all square at 4-4.

In typical Mbappe fashion, the Frenchman then popped up – on an uncharacteristically quiet night – to hammer home an emphatic win, scoring in the 61st and 89th minute.

Xavi Blasts the Referee in Post-Match Interview

‘He changed the game and the entire tie’

While Gundogan has been praised for the manner of his interview, the same cannot be said for La Blaugrana boss Xavi, who was also sent off against PSG, as he claimed that the man in the middle ruined the game and, subsequently, their Champions League run.

“It’s pointless to discuss about the game. The referee destroyed it all. We can’t stay silent. He changed the game and the entire tie. It was a disaster. It’s a pity, our Champions League is over due to a referee’s mistake.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi has now received more red cards as Barcelona manager (3) than he did across his 767-game playing career for the club (2).

In what will be Xavi’s final campaign at the helm of the Spanish behemoths, it is all but confirmed that he will be concluding the final leg of his two-and-a-half-year stint as boss without any silverware. Up next is a crunch match with arch-rivals Real Madrid.