Ilkay Gundogan may have just been announced as a Barcelona player, but his time at the cub could come to an end by the end of this transfer window.

It was unclear if the German midfielder would remain with Manchester City or if his seven-year stint at the club would be coming to a close.

His contract was yet to be renewed and despite the wishes of his manager, the decision to move on was made.

Title rivals, Arsenal, were linked with Gundogan following similar moves for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

The lure of working with Mikel Arteta once again was not strong enough to prevent him heading to Spain.

On the back of a treble-winning season, Gundogan has selected the best time to ride off into the sunset.

However, all is not as it may seem.

The clause in Gundogan's contract at Barcelona

A two-year contract has been signed with an option for a further year that can be taken up.

Barcelona is a huge football club due to their history and prestige, but are currently in a difficult financial situation.

It was due to finances that the club failed to bring Lionel Messi home after the World Cup winner left PSG.

There have been stumbling blocks when registering new players for the past few seasons.

Jules Kounde, Gavi and Raphinha have all had to wait weeks in order to be cleared to play in the league.

If this happens in Gundogan's case however, a clause will come into effect.

Said clause will allow the 32-year-old to leave the club on a free transfer according to The Athletic.

Not only will he be allowed to exit the club if his registration falls through, but he will be paid his full first year's salary.

This equates to €9 million, an enormous sum for a player to never kick a ball in the club's colours.

What clubs would be interested in his signature?

Should the unthinkable happen and Gundogan becomes available, there will be a large queue of clubs ready to make a move.

The aforementioned link with Arsenal would likely resurface, as well as a group of Saudi Arabian clubs.

A fairytale return to Borussia Dortmund would also seem to be a possibility after seven years away.