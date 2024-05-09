Highlights Ilkay Gundogan is one of Germany's finest players in their recent history but he's also been a top player at club level too.

The midfielder first tasted success at Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp.

However, Gundogan believes he 'didn't know anything about football' until he later worked with Pep Guardiola.

Few have enjoyed a career as respected, rounded and decorated as Ilkay Gundogan. One of the only experienced heads in an emerging generation at Barcelona, the 33-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at VfL Bochum, before making a name for himself at FC Nurnberg.

This led, in 2011, to a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund, where, over the course of five successful years under Jurgen Klopp, Gundogan established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe. In his first season at the Signal Iduna Park, he lifted the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal and reached the Champions League final the following term.

It wasn’t until his move to Manchester City in the summer of 2016, however, that Gundogan, in his own words, really began to discover the inner workings of football. The self-confessed formerly tactically naïve midfielder credits his former City boss, Pep Guardiola, as the person he learned the most from from across his career, once saying:

"Seven years before I joined Man City I thought: ‘I know football’. You know, I was 25, 26 years old, so I thought I had seen a lot. I had won league titles, cup titles. Now, standing here after seven years of Pep’s school. I probably would say I didn’t know anything about football before."

This will no doubt come as a kick in the teeth for departing Liverpool manager, Klopp, who bought Gundogan to Dortmund in 2011 and was essential in his development, entrusting the midfielder from a young age as the club enjoyed their most successful period since the mid-1990s.

Gundogan on Guardiola

'His influence was immense'

Indeed, the Germany international, who has accrued 75 caps since his debut in 2011, became Guardiola's first signing when he switched Bayern Munich for the Citizens, with the pair going on to achieve unrivalled success in the Premier League over their following seven years together.

Gundogan, who was named German Football of the Year in 2023, won a remarkable five Premier League trophies across those seven years, only not doing so in both his and Guardiola's first season, in 2016/17, and then in 2019/20, when a near-faultless Liverpool pipped them to the post. Four League Cups and two FA Cups were also collected in this period, before City finally got their hands on the illusive Champions League trophy last season, beating Inter Milan in a tense final to complete the treble.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan holds the record for the quickest goal in FA Cup final history for his volley from range that hit the back of the net just 12 seconds into the 2023 final against Manchester United

Speaking in an interview with ESPN earlier this season, Gundogan revealed his learnings from Guardiola, stating that the Spaniard had a bigger impact on his career than anyone else – despite also playing under Klopp – and that he in hindsight knew almost nothing before his move to the blue side of Manchester. He added:

"[Guardiola's] influence, not just on the team, but also on me personally, was just immense. The little details of the game that he has taught me and showed us I think is very special."

Xavi Comparable to Pep

'I felt an instant connection'

Upon the expiration of his contract at City last summer, Gundogan decided it was time for a fresh start and a new challenge, and so joined a Barcelona side fresh off the back of winning their first La Liga title since 2018/19. Although already stacked with several young midfield talents, including the likes of Pedri and Gavi, Gundogan's arrival added the necessary balance, match intelligence and experience to their central options, especially following the departure of Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami.

Despite the Blaugrana's failure to retain their title, Gundogan has been a relative success, and he has relished the opportunity to pick another astute tactical mind in the form of legendary midfielder turned Barca manager, Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi is one of Spain's greatest-ever players, and like Gundogan, owes a lot of the success in his career to Guardiola, who he played briefly alongside and then under between 2008 and 2012. Gundogan immediately recognised similarities between his current and former managers, both as people as well as in their footballing philosophies, making the transition from Manchester to Catalonia significantly easier for the German.

"The style is very similar to what I played at City," Gundogan explained. "I felt a connection with Xavi from the first moment we spoke.

"When I spoke to him, I knew they were on the right track. It's an incredible team and an opportunity to be able to play in another league and in another country."