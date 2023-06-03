Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest-ever goal in an FA Cup final to give Manchester City the lead vs Manchester United at Wembley.

From the kick off, the ball was played to Stefan Ortega, who hit it long to Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian then knocked it to Gundogan, who belted home a brilliant volley from outside the box to send the City fans into raptures.

It was a stunning goal and one that will no doubt go down in FA Cup history.

And even more remarkably, the goal came after just 13 seconds.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Ilkay Gundogan's goal vs Man United

The perfect start for Man City

City were unquestionably favourites leading into the match but even they could scarcely have imagined a start as good as this.

Having already won the Premier League, the Citizens are still on for a historic treble, which would surely make them one of the best domestic teams of all time.

And it could well be Gundogan's goal that proves to be the difference in this tie.

The City captain looks set to leave this summer but this would be the perfect way to cement himself as a club icon.