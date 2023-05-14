Ilkay Gundogan scored one of the goals of the Premier League season for Manchester City against relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Man City travelled to Goodison Park looking to take a step closer to the Premier League title.

The Citizens failed to break the deadlock in the opening half-an-hour as Sean Dyche's side held firm.

They were finally able to take the lead in the 36th minute thanks to a moment of pure brilliance from Gundogan, who was making his 300th appearance for City.

Riyad Mahrez floated the ball to Gundogan inside the box.

The German midfielder had his back to goal and it looked impossible for him to get a shot off.

But Gundogan somehow managed to find the back of the net.

The veteran midfielder teed himself up with a lovely first touch before flicking the ball past Jordan Pickford and into the bottom corner. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Ilkay Gundogan's tremendous goal in Manchester City vs Everton

Gundogan turned provider a few minutes later as he set up Erling Haaland's thumping header.

Even Roy Keane was impressed with Gundogan's brilliance.

The Irishman was covering the game as a pundit for Sky Sports. He said at half-time when his goal was replayed: "My goodness. I'm feeling my hip just looking at it!"

He continued: "[Kevin] De Bruyne gets all of the headlines but Gündoğan is absolutely fantastic week in, week out."

Gundogan then scored a sublime free-kick to make it 3-0 to City six minutes after the break.

Ilkay Gundogan's future is in doubt

Gundogan has been a key player for City over the past seven years but he could well leave in the summer.

The 32-year-old's contract expires in a few months and Barcelona are 'pushing to sign him', according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It would be a massive loss for City should he depart in the summer.

He has been a great servant to the club and continues to provide moments of magic on a weekly basis.