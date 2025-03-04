Leeds United star Illan Meslier wants to stay at the club and be their number one goalkeeper in the Premier League, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Meslier began his journey with Leeds United in 2019, initially joining on loan from FC Lorient. His impressive performances led to a permanent transfer in 2020, and he quickly established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Meslier was instrumental in Leeds' promotion to the Premier League, but the Yorkshire club are now back down to the Championship, fighting to get back to England's top flight once again. The French goalkeeper has shown signs of inconsistency this season, but it hasn't impacted Leeds too much as they sit at the top of the Championship table.

Meslier Wants to Stay at Leeds Next Season

He aims to be number one

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has confirmed that Meslier wants to stay at Elland Road heading into the 2025/2025 season, aiming to be their number one goalkeeper in the Premier League. The onus has now shifted on Leeds as to whether they're comfortable with that, or they bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition, potentially taking his place...

"I think from Meslier's point of view, he would like to stay as Leeds' number one, and naturally be a Premier League goalkeeper. So the onus has now shifted on Leeds as to whether they're comfortable with that or whether they want to keep Meslier, but still bring in competition in that number one spot."

Illan Meslier's Leeds Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 35 Goals conceded 22 Clean sheets 20 Minutes played 3150

It will be interesting to see whether Leeds feel they need to upgrade on Meslier if they want to cement their place as a Premier League club next season, if promoted. The Lorient-born goalkeeper is still only 25 and has plenty of room to grow, and it's always a positive when a player wants to remain at Elland Road and fight for the number one spot.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04/03/2025