Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier could be sold in the summer to balance the books, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is one of the youngest goalkeepers playing regularly in the Premier League.

Meslier signed for Leeds after a loan spell from French side Lorient.

Nowadays, Meslier is Leeds' number one goalkeeper and played an important role in keeping them in the Premier League last season.

The Yorkshire club face a difficult few weeks in their fight to stay in the division once again, and they may have to start preparing for life without some of their key players.

Football Insider have recently reported that Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in signing Meslier, who would cost any interested party £40m to secure his services.

With the French goalkeeper attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in England, Leeds may have to consider him one of their sellable assets this summer, especially if they're playing Championship football next season.

Former Leeds shot-stopper Paul Robinson tipped Meslier to be playing Champions League football in the near future, saying: "This is the best season I’ve seen him play. The problem Leeds have got, is whether they can keep hold of him in all honesty.

"I can see him playing in the Champions League in the not too distant future."

What has O'Rourke said about Meslier?

O'Rourke has suggested that Meslier could potentially leave in the summer to help balance the books.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's a potential exit that could happen, especially if Leeds get relegated. I don't think Meslier will want to drop down to the Championship after enjoying a couple of years in the Premier League with Leeds.

"They might be forced to balance the books if they suffer relegation. Meslier is probably one of their most sellable assets right now."

How has Meslier performed this season?

Meslier has only kept five clean sheets all campaign, ranking him 18th in the Premier League standings.

Of course, it isn't solely his fault as their defence has struggled at times, but he's only saved 60.1% of the shots he's faced this term - the 20th best in England's top flight, as per FBref.

Overall, Meslier won't be 100% pleased with how he's performed, but he's still only young and has plenty to learn.

Ultimately, there's a reason some big clubs are keeping tabs on him.