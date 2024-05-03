Highlights The Chicago Bears' $2.3B stadium funding request was rejected by Illinois governor.

Public sentiment against taxpayer-funded NFL stadiums is growing.

Owners may need to prioritize profits over public funds for stadium construction.

After announcing a multi-billion dollar plan for a new stadium last week, the Chicago Bears have hit a wall in their attempt to acquire taxpayer dollars to help fund their project.

Upon meeting with representatives from the governor's office in Illinois, the Bears were informed that their initial proposal for the project was a "non-starter."

Estimated to cost nearly five billion dollars, the Bears were hoping to secure an approximate total of 2.3 billion dollars in public financing to put towards their new river-front stadium. While this response from the governor's office may come as a shock to some, the governor himself, J.B. Pritzker, has been clear and direct with his stance towards the team's proposal from the beginning.

NFL Owners Having Tougher Time Funding Stadiums

Taxpayers are not willing to pay for billionaires' building projects

What little optimism that remained prior to the team's meeting with Pritzker's representatives is now nonexistent. In addition to reasserting his prioritization of tax dollars, Pritzker also drew comparisons to the Kansas City Chiefs—who have been having trouble finding funding for a renovation of iconic Arrowhead Stadium—noting the temperature in the room surrounding these kinds of proposals:

...the winner of the Super Bowl this year, the team went out to try to get a stadium financed by the public, and it was rejected by the public in a place where the Super Bowl champions reside.

The governor's statements reflect the ever-dwindling sentiment that the public has for NFL owners. The governor's full response to being asked about the Bears' proposal can be read here:

The aforementioned Bears and Chiefs, in addition to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, and possibly even still the Jacksonville Jaguars, are all fighting uphill battles in their local markets at the moment. As NFL franchises continue to break all-time value records, it has become increasingly difficult for owners to secure taxpayer support.

Fanbases are seemingly willing to foot the bill, on occasion, to keep their teams around. However, as taxpayer funds become harder to come by, owners will have to begin prioritizing profit over place if they are to pay for the construction of their own stadiums. See the Rams leaving St. Louis for Los Angeles and the Raiders shipping off to the Vegas Strip as an example of this trend.

Suffice to say, Americans will continue to crave their football, but there appears to be no appetite for funding billionaire construction projects.

