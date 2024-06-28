Highlights Eike Immel, former Man City goalkeeper, has declared bankruptcy and now lives off benefits in a council flat.

Immel's financial struggles began after spending heavily on bills and personal expenses during his football career.

The German is one of many former footballers facing financial difficulties post-retirement, with 40% estimated to go bankrupt within five years.

Formerly of Bundesliga duo VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, Eike Immel’s life nowadays looks the polar opposite of the one he lived as one of football’s most revered glovesmen in his pomp, having been declared bankrupt while navigating post-football life.

Immel, now 63 years of age, enjoyed a glittering career between 1978 and 1997 after emerging from die Schwarzgelben’s academy ranks. Internationally, the goalkeeper racked up 19 caps for West Germany after making his debut in October 1980, aged 19, under Jupp Derwall.

A one-time European Championship winner, the Stadtallendorf-born goalkeeper has revealed that he has gone from living the lavish life of a footballer to living off benefits in a council flat, often with as little as £2 in his bank account.

Eike Immel – Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow/Red Cards VfB Stuttgart 340 465 112 15/1 Borussia Dortmund 280 480 62 5/0 Manchester City 50 71 13 0/0 West Germany 19 15 9 0/0 Total 689 1,031 196 20/1

He also spent three seasons in England with Manchester City, where he made 50 appearances in total, before retiring from the English outfit. Overall, the 1960-born star kept 187 clean sheets – and conceded 1,016 strikes – in his 670-game club career.

But that all suddenly changed 16 years ago – in 2008 – after being forced to declare personal bankruptcy, 11 years on from his retirement from professional football. Amid his financial difficulties, his wife filed for divorce, and he had to give up custody of his children.

Inside Immel’s Financial Struggles

‘Money wasn’t a concern for me in the past’

So, what went wrong? After spending just shy of 20 years living plenty of young lads’ dreams, Immel is now back in his hometown of Stadtallendorf, having been divorced by his wife. Sadly, he also had to give up custody of his children.

Speaking to Stat 1, per MailOnline, he revealed that he used to ‘live the life of Riley’ – depicted as a luxurious and easy life – having racked up hefty bills for both his phone and new clothes for his then-partner.

“Money wasn’t a concern for me in the past. I used to live the life of Riley. Sometimes my mobile phone bill came to €10,000 [£9,000] a month. One Christmas I spent £25,000 on clothes for my new girlfriend. "I paid £1 million for my home, but at one point the bailiffs were at my door. I did things that any normal person would say can’t be true. I hadn’t given enough thought to the future. Dealing with money is not one of my strengths."

Referencing the drastic change in his post-retirement lifestyle, Immel went on to explain that he now lives off state benefits, having £972 to navigate on a monthly basis - a figure awfully dissimilar to what he was earning during his playing days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Immel is one of four goalkeepers to rack up 500 Bundesliga appearances with 534 – he is joined by Manuel Neuer (501), Oliver Kahn (557) and Uli Stein (512).

In such a time of financial-based struggle, Immel also explained how his friends have helped him out in a time of need. Not only does he regularly eat in a friend-owned restaurant near his residence and was gifted the furniture inside his apartment.

“I now live on £972 a month on benefits. £491 of that goes on rent, leaving me with just £481 for other expenses. It is a real battle to make ends meet. Sometimes I have just £2 left. The furnishings in the flat have all been given to me, and a friend who runs a local restaurant lets me eat for free. I am thankful for the help. But I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

Wes Brown and Lucas Neill also hit with financial trouble

While Immel is evidently struggling with post-football life, there are a host of former professionals that – over the years – have dwindled into a state of bankruptcy. Previously, HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against former Manchester United ace Wes Brown in February 2023.

The former England international opened up about the struggles of facing financial troubles after calling time on his career, admitting he didn’t have the ‘right people’ to guide him in the embryonic stages of his playing days.

Former West Ham United and Australia centre-back Lucas Neill is another former professional who has endured financial terror since calling time on his career and hanging up his boots.

From earning a hefty weekly wage of £40,000 to getting caught up in a tax scheme, the former West Ham United skipper spoke to The Times about his difficulties in post-football life.

“People couldn’t believe it, but I had nothing left. That was my rock bottom. After 20 years of a football career and all this hard work, I’ve got nothing to show for it.”

Per MailOnline, a spokesperson said that an estimated 40 percent of professional footballers go bankrupt within five years post-retirement, with many having to face the defiant wrath of HMRC, whose demands for repayment of huge, disputed tax reliefs can cause a financial burden.