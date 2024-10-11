The former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez believes he'd present difficult challenges to today's elite in the division — Jon Jones, who holds the UFC belt right now, having beaten Ciryl Gane in 2023, and Tom Aspinall, a rising force with the interim championship in tow.

The 42-year-old first fought in 2006 and squeezed a lot of action into a 17-fight, 13-year career, beating the likes of Antonio Nogueira, Brock Lesnar, and Junior dos Santos (twice), losing only to Dos Santos (once), Fabricio Werdum, and Francis Ngannou. In his prime, he was terrifying, and now sees his prime as being a terrifying proposition for today's champs.

Related Three Ways Hurricane Milton Affected UFC And Boxing Hurricane Milton has had a considerable impact on combat sports in Florida.

Cain Velasquez Says he'd Give Jon Jones a Tough Fight

Jones is the boogeyman

Velasquez talked to the "Basement Talk" podcast about fantasy match-ups pairing the top fighters from the past, with those from the present, and he regarded prime Cain vs prime Jones to "be a tough fight, man. Always that would've been tough," he said.

"You know, with that dude, he is [the boogeyman]."

Velasquez continued: "But I think that would’ve been the best match-up because I think I would’ve had something for him. I could go there where he would’ve wanted to go."

Nobody has taken Jones where they've wanted to go in history as the only loss on the American's record was ruled a disqualification on account of a move Jones performed that was illegal at the time. He's since been squashing all and sundry for fun.

Velasquez, though, believes he's that guy. And, considering his record in his prime, few would bet against him.

Cain Velasquez Had Things to Say About Tom Aspinall, Too

He believes he knows the key to beating the Brit

Another fighter Velasquez seems to fancy himself against is Aspinall as he seems to think he's identified a weakness in the Brit's fighting style.

"Aspinall, as well, especially with the wrestling, I just know when I get onto somebody’s legs I’m taking him down," Velasquez said.

"(He’s) very dangerous with his hands, has a lot of power. What he does, he kind of lunges forward and punches – takes a big step and lunges forward, closes that distance really well. But when somebody is wrestling, you’re going to be coming into my takedowns."

Though Aspinall has the interim heavyweight champion, the full championship is contested in November between title holder Jones and Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It remains unclear what happens to the belt after this fight. If Miocic scores an unlikely victory then he is almost certainly retiring, which would free up the championship. If Jones wins, though, he has shown no desire to unify the titles in a fight with Aspinall.