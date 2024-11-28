No matter how great your form or how strong your legacy is at club level, it does not guarantee that when you step onto the international stage, your reputation will carry over. In recent times, many notable names have fallen foul of such a fact, including Phil Foden. The Manchester City midfielder went from a season where he was named the PFA Player of the Year to failing to meet expectations for England at the European Championships that summer.

While it may seem as though that is a very drastic example of a player being at the highest of heights and tumbling back down, Foden's story isn't a one-off, as it has also happened to one of the Three Lions' greatest ever players. Heading into the 2010 World Cup, Wayne Rooney was in the form of his life as he became Manchester United's main goal threat in the absence of a Real Madrid-bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

For the first time in his career, Rooney surpassed the 30-goal margin in the red of United and was even in with an outside chance of winning that year's Ballon d'Or. A strong showing at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa would strengthen his chances, as the weight of a nation rested on his shoulders. However, whatever dreams the striker and the country had quickly descended into a nightmare just two games into the competition.

Rooney's 2010 World Cup Outburst

The striker called out fans live on television

After a horrendous error from Robert Green cost England all three points in their opener against the United States, Fabio Capello's side headed into their second group match against Algeria as the heavy favourites, knowing that a win was vital. All eyes were on Rooney in particular to see if he could finally notch his first goal at a World Cup.

However, the frontman, who had looked electric throughout the campaign, was lethargic and clearly struggling with his fitness after picking up an ankle injury during the Champions League quarter-finals. His performances mirrored that of four years earlier, when he was rushed back from a metatarsal break only to find himself struggling and then being dismissed in the quarter-finals for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

Just like then, Rooney's frustrations would get the better of him, but they manifested in a different way. As the game finished as a disappointing stalemate, the England players were serenaded with boos from the traveling Barmy Army. And the red mist came down on the Liverpudlian.

As he walked back to the dressing room, Rooney took a moment to look straight down the barrel of the camera following him to deliver a scathing message to the supporters. He remarked:

"Nice to see your own fans booing you, you football 'supporters'."

Rooney would later reveal how much he regretted his actions on the night, writing for The Times:

"Obviously, I shouldn't have said what I did. It wasn't a dig about England fans in general, just frustration at what happened on the day. I remember them booing us ten minutes into the game. You're being labeled as a group of players who don't care, and it's far from it - you probably care too much and are trying too hard."

Wayne Rooney's International Career

The forward failed to meet expectations after Euro 2004

Rooney's international career is marked by both promise and frustration, with early highs and later disappointments. After bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Everton, Rooney made his England debut at just 17 in a friendly against Australia. By 18, he had already announced himself as a key figure for the national team, scoring four goals at the 2004 UEFA European Championship. Rooney’s explosive performances made him the talisman for England, with many expecting him to lead the team to the title. However, an injury against Portugal shattered both his and the team’s hopes, as they crashed out on penalties.

The 2006 World Cup saw another injury setback for Rooney, who was called up despite being unfit. His performances were below par, and in a controversial quarter-final against Portugal, he was sent off for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho. England again lost on penalties, further compounding the sense of unfulfilled potential. More fitness issues hampered Rooney’s performance at the 2010 World Cup, where England's campaign ended in disappointment, this time in the first knock-out round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rooney scored just one goal in 11 World Cup games.

Despite these tournament setbacks, Rooney became a central figure in England's attack and cemented his legacy as one of the nation's greatest players. Over his international career, he earned 120 caps and scored 53 goals, becoming England’s all-time top scorer, a record he held until Harry Kane surpassed it in 2022.

