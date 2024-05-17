Highlights UFC veteran Angela Hill spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the upcoming fight between Tyson and Paul.

Hill doesn't think the fight should be happening, but urged Tyson to leave his mark on Paul.

'The Problem Child' has made a career out of beating UFC legends in the boxing ring - and Hill wants Tyson to get revenge.

It seems everybody has an opinion on the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight that is surely going to garner gigantic viewership numbers come the 20th of July. Whether siding with 'Iron Mike' in hopes of the combat sports legend turning back the clock for one night, or going with the YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer, it looks set to be must-watch television when they enter the ring in front of an expected 80,000 people at AT&T Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM ahead of her fight with Luana Pinheiro this weekend, UFC fighter and analyst Angela “Overkill” Hill spoke about her feelings on the clash between Tyson and Paul. Hill held nothing back when talking about the bout - which will air on Netflix, a first for the world’s largest streaming platform with over 270 million subscribers.

Tyson and Paul Have Had Very Different Boxing Careers

Their fight could be a wild showdown in the state of Texas

Tyson faced off against some of the toughest competition in the world back in his heyday. With battles against Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis where world titles were on the line, Tyson climbed to the pinnacle of the sport. Crowned the youngest boxing heavyweight champion in history, the Brownsville native has remained a superstar long after his retirement in 2005, showing up in movies and starting many business ventures. Even with many outside ventures, Tyson still has that fire inside of him to compete as a professional boxer.

On the other hand, Jake Paul found the sport much later than Tyson. The now 27-year-old made his name as a star on the Disney Channel before taking social media by storm.

Related Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Rules Explained Tyson and Paul meet on the 20th of July in Dallas.

Paul began his boxing career by taking on fellow YouTubers and celebrities, but eventually upped his level of competition to face former UFC stars such as Ben Askren, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. To date, he has defeated every MMA fighter he has faced.

The Ohio native suffered his only career loss when competing against a recognised boxer in Tommy Fury. Hill would love to see Tyson hand Paul his second pro loss, but admitted that she wasn't a fan of the fight.

Angela Hill Shares Her Views on Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul

"I wish it wasn't happening, but you can't knock Tyson for wanting to prove himself wanting to get back in there for real. I feel like every time we see one of these like old legend fights. We're disappointed. And they, they just look their age, you know, and it's kind of a shadow of their former self. But what I would love is for Mike Tyson to get in there and lay some hands on Jake Paul, and then, like, maybe bite him. Give him a little nibble, you know. Take something for the rest of the MMA fighters that he's taken out, you know. Do it for 'Team MMA'."

She continued: "But yeah, I don't know who's gonna win. And it's just like it's one of those things that you just gotta see it happen. It's a freak show fight. There's no way to predict, because there's so many different variables. It's not a fair fight, but at the same time I guess that's the only way this fight would happen."

Tyson made history for all the wrong reasons when he took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997. The sporting world might well go into meltdown if he tries the same thing against Paul this summer.