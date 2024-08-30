Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is not expected to depart Anfield this summer, despite rumours linking him with a move away, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy summer for the Reds in terms of outgoings, as Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark are among those to depart on permanent deals. However, a surprise name emerged on the list of possible exits this week, as Nunez was the subject of a bizarre rumour linking him with Arsenal.

Nunez scored 18 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp last season. However, he has made just one substitute appearance in two Premier League games under Arne Slot so far this term. A place on the bench, along with the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, prompted rumours suggesting the Uruguayan was looking for a way out.

Nunez is ‘Not Leaving’ Liverpool

He has been linked with Arsenal

Romano has now poured cold water on any suggestions Nunez is eager to leave Anfield and join the Gunners. The journalist has confirmed the striker is happy on Merseyside, and is not actively looking to leave the club.

Speaking on Playback, he indicated Nunez is happy with the new head coach, and there is plenty of positivity surrounding the player and how he hopes to improve this season. As for the limited game time, just two matches have been played in the league so far, and there will be ample opportunity for Nunez to impress throughout the campaign.

Romano said on the live stream:

“Let me repeat, Darwin is not going to Arsenal, and Darwin is not leaving Liverpool. He is not desperate to leave at all this summer, he is very relaxed and happy with Arne Slot. He is very focused on Liverpool. “I am also hearing very positive things on Darwin recently, in terms of private life, he’s taking care of himself in a special way. He wants to focus 100% on football in the best way possible. I’m only receiving positive feedback on the situation.”