CM Punk usually becomes the fan favourite in any feud he's placed in, even when he's meant to play the villain. He was on top of the world when he collided with John Cena in 2011, earning a cult following as he 'left WWE' with the WWE Championship after his contract 'expired'.

The Second City Saint's story and match with 2022 Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 came amid frustrations with life in the company. But while disillusioned, he still put on a show, playing the perfect dastardly heel for the Phenom to overcome at the Show of Shows.

Fans will long debate whether Punk's best work comes as a rebelling babyface or a maniacal heel, but there's no disputing how entertaining the 46-year-old was in 2009. This was his Straight Edge Savior era, which came at the expense of one of WWE's most beloved heroes who still seemingly wants revenge.

Jeff Hardy: I Want To Retire CM Punk Before Entering Hall of Fame

The fierce rivals last faced on another in 2009