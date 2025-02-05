WWE legend Chris Jericho once explained how he nearly bit off the nose of Brock Lesnar following the main event of SummerSlam back in 2016.

In an appearance on the True Geordie podcast, the AEW star admitted to confronting Lesnar following The Beast Incarnate's match against Randy Orton. In a one-sided encounter, the former UFC heavyweight champion defeated Orton by technical knockout, an unusual finish in professional wrestling where encounters are often resolved by either pin or submission. This was a result of a brutal onslaught on Orton that saw The Viper bloodied following multiple vicious elbows to the head from his opponent.

It appears that the pair's performance was convincing enough that Chris Jericho believed Lesnar went into business for himself.

Chris Jericho on Brock Lesnar's Performance at SummerSlam

Y2J wasn't impressed with Lesnar's antics vs Randy Orton

“He was doing a match with Randy Orton," Jericho said. “And he was basically butchering him with elbows to the head. I didn’t know if it was planned or not. No one would tell me.

“Wrestling is a hard-hitting sport, but elbows to the side of the head can kill you. When he was hitting him with the elbows, if this is real, then it is bulls***, but if it is called, it is still bulls*** because he is taking liberties, and it is p****** me off.”

The pair came face-to-face backstage after the match

Jericho’s anger at what he was witnessing led to his decision to confront the former UFC champion backstage following the event. “I was in Gorilla, and I was angry about it. He came back and saw me and saw I was angry about it and wanted to challenge me. We got into a bit of an issue. I was like, f*** this guy, I don’t know how big he is, I will take him on. I will fight to the death and stand up for what I believe in to the death.

“I was nose to nose with the guy and he is there laughing. I was like I am going to bite his f****** nose off. I see this big fat nose in front of me, and if he takes a swing at me, I’m not saying this as a tough guy, I am literally going to bite his f****** nose off and see how tough he is.”

Eventually, the pair were broken apart by Triple H and Vince McMahon, with the former WWE owner explaining to Jericho that the entire encounter was planned.