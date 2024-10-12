Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered a potentially significant injury blow after forward Hwang Hee-chan was forced off during South Korea’s 2-0 win over Jordan this week, reports claim.

It is currently the second international break of the 2024/25 campaign, and South Korea were in World Cup qualifying action on Thursday. They secured a 2-0 victory over Jordan, courtesy of goals from Lee Jae-sung and Oh Hyeon-gyu.

For Wolves, they are currently rock bottom of the Premier League standings, and are without a win in their opening seven games. After the break, they return to a huge game at home to current champions Manchester City.

Wolves Suffer Hwang Injury Scare

He picked up a problem on international duty

Wolves have been left sweating over the fitness of South Korea international Hwang, according to the Express and Star. Just 20 minutes into the match in Jordan, he took a blow to the ankle and had to be helped off the pitch after receiving treatment.

The article claims the Wolves star was later seen being pushed through Seoul airport in a wheelchair, which is concerning for those at the Midlands club. South Korea are in action against Iraq on Tuesday as their World Cup qualifying campaign continues. An image posted online by Physio Scout showed the severity of the injury, with his ankle clearly severely swollen.

Hwang 2024/25 stats for Wolves in all competitions Stat: Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 352'

It has been suggested Wolves are still waiting for an update on Hwang’s fitness after sustaining the injury, but they may have to wait until he returns to England for a full prognosis. Any prolonged period on the sidelines would come as a major blow for Gary O’Neil’s side as they have already lost defender Yerson Mosquera to a season-ending ACL injury.

Hwang joined Wolves from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2022. He is under contract until at least the summer of 2028, with the option of a potential further year should that clause in his deal be exercised.

Manager Duo ‘Keen’ on Wolves Job

O’Neil is under pressure at Molineux

In other news, as pressure mounts on manager O’Neil following a difficult start to the season, links to potential replacements are already making the headlines. This week, former Premier League managers David Moyes and Graham Potter have been tipped to take the job if Wolves decide to make a change in the dugout.

According to reports, the Wolves hierarchy are eager to support O’Neil and want to give him as much time as possible, but there is concern about recent performances. Both Moyes and Potter are available and it has been suggested the pair would be keen on joining the club if they were offered the job.

Potter has been out of a job since his departure from Chelsea in April 2023 having spent less than seven months in charge. Moyes, on the other hand, departed West Ham at the end of last season and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui when his contract expired.

After the international break, Wolves welcome Manchester City to Molineux. But, the nine fixtures that follow are all considered winnable, which means it will be a crucial period for the team and the manager.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 12/10/2024.