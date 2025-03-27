Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has been spotted arriving at Carrington with his foot in a protective boot, UtdReport have revealed.

The young defender was forced off on a stretcher during the final Premier League game before the international break against Leicester, with several people believing it was a serious injury.

However, reports earlier this week stated that Heaven wasn't wearing a protective boot anymore and was set to return to first-team training ahead of the next clash with Nottingham Forest next week. But in a major blow, those reports seem to have been incorrect.

Spotted: Heaven in Protective Boot

Youngster just broke into Man Utd lineup

Man Utd insiders and news hub UtdReport have revealed on their official X account that the young defender is still wearing a protective boot on Thursday morning, with images showing him arriving at the club's training ground.

Heaven was seen in a boot immediately after the Leicester game, which was his first Premier League start since joining from Arsenal in the January transfer window, and many believed his season could be over.

But it was revealed during the international break that the injury wasn't as bad as first feared and he could return to training this week, leaving him in contention to return for the next game.

Heaven started in the Europa League last 16 clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and shone, having replaced Leny Yoro against his former club in a 1-1 draw prior to that. He also shone against Leicester before being forced off.

Ayden Heaven's career statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Premier League 2 22 Premier League 2 FA Cup 1 Europa League 1 UEFA Youth League 10

Man Utd will be hoping to have him back sooner rather than later with their other naturally left-footed centre-back Lisandro Martinez out for the season with an ACL injury, while Harry Maguire has also missed the last four games with a hamstring problem.

Victor Lindelof is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires which means he is unlikely to feature much unless needed, and Jonny Evans could retire at the end of the campaign, leaving Ruben Amorim low on options in defence for his three-centre-back system.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 27/03/2025.