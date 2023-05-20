Cody Gakpo was on the end of a brutal challenge during Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa, and images of his body have now been shared on social media.

The attacker was caught high on the midriff by Tyrone Mings during the Saturday afternoon Premier League clash.

It marked the end of a disappointing first half for the Reds, who went into the interval a goal down against the visitors.

Ollie Watkins missed a penalty for Villa, before Jacob Ramsey put his side up by one goal.

Gakpo looked to have equalised for the hosts in the second half, but a VAR intervention disallowed his strike for offside.

However, substitute Roberto Firmino, in his last home game for the club, came off the bench to equalise in the 89th minute for the Reds.

One point is better than none, but it is not an ideal result for Jurgen Klopp’s team, as they continue their pursuit of Manchester United in fourth place.

With their draw to Villa and United’s win on the road against Bournemouth, hopes of a place in next season’s Champions League are even slimmer than they were before kick-off.

The Red Devils now only need one more point from their two remaining games to secure fourth spot.

Fans not happy with Mings’ challenge

However, in a first half littered with important incidents, one in particular has left Liverpool fans furious.

Just before the break, Gakpo was looking to help his side find a route back into the game.

He went to contest a loose ball with Villa defender Mings, who missed and connected with the Dutchman’s stomach.

It left the attacker in a heap on the ground, but despite checks for a possible red card, the offender escaped without punishment.

Should he have been sent off though? Because Gakpo then revealed the extent of the damage to referee John Brooks, clearly unhappy about it all.

And the marks are absolutely brutal, with big scratches left by the studs down his chest.

There have been several incidents where defenders have left their marks on players this season, most recently when Yerry Mina pinched and scratched Erling Haaland when Manchester City played Everton.

One scenario which almost mirrors what happened to Gakpo involved Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. Leicester’s Daniel Amartey left the attacker with a similar mark when he caught the German as he cleared the ball.