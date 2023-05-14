Pep Guardiola was fuming with Everton defender, Yerry Mina, after Manchester City's 3-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Despite the hugely important win for City, Guardiola dedicated a lot of his post-match interview comments to Mina - and he certainly wasn't complimentary about his behaviour.

At full time, Guardiola could be seen talking to Mina.

What did Guardiola say about Mina?

But what was he saying?

“It is not necessary what he [Mina] does - with everyone," Guardiola explained afterwards.

“It’s a football game, it’s not necessary to do what he does every single game. I told him. He is a good enough player to avoid these things.”

When asked what exactly Mina does, Guardiola replied: "He knows. Ask him. This is not physical, this is not mental.

“There are things that are not necessary to do that he does. This time with Aymeric, Jack, everybody. Ask him. Invite him to the press conference.”

What did Dyche say about Mina?

When it was Sean Dyche's turn to answer questions, the Everton boss insisted he didn't know what Guardiola was alluding to.

“He [Guardiola] didn’t say anything to me,” the Everton boss explained.

“I didn’t know anything. Nothing was said from any of their bench to me. Every manager has an eye on these things and I wouldn’t question Guardiola.”

Why was Guardiola angry with Mina?

So, why was Guardiola angry with Mina and what had the Everton defender been doing during the match.

Well, it seems that he was busy scratching and pinching Haaland - as well as other City players.

Images have emerged of Haaland's body after the match with scratch marks clearly seen on his body.

Erling Haaland's body after being marked by Mina

Haaland seemingly asked Guardiola to be substituted after the match - and it's hardly surprising.

Gundogan: Mina scratches and pinches you

In fact, it's something that City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has alluded to in the past.

When asked to name his toughest ever opponent, Gundogan revealed Mina's dirty tricks.

"He’ll use his hands in a tackle, scratch or pinch your back when the referee isn’t looking. I’ve seen him do that once or twice", said Gungodan.

Gundogan had the last laugh on Sunday with two goals and an assist for Haaland as City won 3-0 against Mina's Everton.

That win moved them within touching distance of another Premier League title, needed just two more wins to confirm their third consecutive triumph.

As for Mina and Everton, they remain in the relegation zone but will be hoping Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, can do them a favour and beat Leicester on Monday.