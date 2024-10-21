Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has announced that she will become a professional, fresh from winning gold at the Paris Olympics earlier this year. Khelif, 25, became an Olympic champion despite scrutiny over her gender in some sections of the media, with the athlete hitting back at how she was portrayed.

The row involving Khelif stems from when Italian athlete Angela Carini quit her bout with the Algerian, citing the immense power of her opponent's punches as being too much for her to take. Social media then became ablaze with speculation about her gender, with Khelif later labelling the attacks as “cruel.”

Khelif and another boxer initially failed the IBA’s gender eligibility test in 2023, with the report finding that she had XY chromosomes, with the IBA saying in a statement: "The athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination, but were subject to a separate and recognised test, whereby the specifics remain confidential." Khelif was subsequently backed by the IOC and allowed to compete at the Paris Games, where she became the first Algerian to ever win boxing gold.

Despite all this, Khelif has now announced that she will be turning professional in the near future. The Algerian said in a press conference: "I would like to hold a press conference today to share with you my success story with the media family and young women who watch me. There is a documentary being prepared about my success story, and it will be shown on international platforms.

"I will soon enter the world of professional boxing. I have many offers. Currently, I have not made up my mind about where I will enter professional boxing. But very soon I will take this step. We as Algerians would like to see our level in the field of professionalism."

Khelif’s plans come after reports claiming she had been stripped of her gold medal surfaced earlier this month. The WBO denied the claims as “obviously false”, however, with legal council Gustavo Olivier saying that they had not “tested or banned Khelif.”

Eddie Hearn on Signing Imane Khelif

The boxing promoter spoke about Khelif after the Paris Olympics

Boxing promoter and Matchroom Sports founder Eddie Hearn has said that he would be open to offering the Algerian a contract to fulfill her professional goals, following her gold medal win in Paris, saying: “Yes, if the facts were laid out, and it was in a position where there is no reason why this individual shouldn’t compete as a female. Yes, I would, commercially. One, she is a talented fighter. Two, commercially, I think she has up to two million Instagram followers, up from 30,000, so the answer is yes.

Imane Khelif's career highlights to date Competition Weight Result 2022 World Championships Light welterweight Silver 2022 African Championships Light welterweight Gold 2022 Mediterranean Games Light welterweight Gold 2023 Arab Games Welterweight Gold 2024 Paris Olympics Welterweight Gold

"But there are probably facts that we don’t know are true around the situation. But if a fighter was deemed, you know, female with no physical advantages, but again we hear about X/Y chromosomes, and I haven’t seen anything, I’ve just seen someone say: ‘We’ve done this test.’ Do we get to see it? Or are we just going to believe that narrative? It’s not ever one that I’d ever go: ‘I’m not getting involved in this conversation.' It’s a topical conversation."