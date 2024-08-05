Highlights Imane Khelif has spoken out for the first time since her opponent quit their fight after 46 seconds.

The Algerian boxer calls for an end to bullying athletes online after facing misconceptions about her gender.

The 25-year-old has also revealed she's grateful to the International Olympic Committee for letting her compete at the Games

Imane Khelif has spoken out for the first time since her opponent quit their fight after 46 seconds. The Algerian boxing Olympian competing at Paris 2024, has called for an end to bullying athletes after she faced a wave of online abuse over misconceptions about her gender during the Olympics.

Khelif has been in the news following her 46-second victory over Angela Carini. The Algerian boxer threw just two punches before her opponent walked out of the fight in tears.

Italian Carini suffered a broken nose and gave an emotional interview after the showdown. In the aftermath, much of the attention has focused on how Khelif, who was born a woman, once failed a gender test.

She is allowed to participate in the Olympics, however, as that test was organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA), a governing body no longer recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Imane Khelif Issues Heartfelt Plea in Her First Interview

The Algerian wants people to 'refrain from bullying all athletes'

On Sunday, Khelif won her second women's 66kg match against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in the quarter-final via unanimous decision.

In her first interview since the controversy online, the Olympic boxer has revealed she wants people to 'refrain from bullying all athletes' amid the backlash online. In an interview with SNTV, she said in Arabic:

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects. "It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying. "I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't affected deeply. They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response."

The 25-year-old said she was grateful to the International Olympic Committee for letting her compete at the Games, adding: "I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth.

"I don't care about anyone's opinion. I came here for a medal, and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing. I will improve, like every other athlete."

Carini Apologises to Khelif

The Italian also regrets not shaking hands after the fight

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, via the BBC, the 25-year-old expressed her regret over the aftermath of her elimination, stating that she did not want to upset Khelif with her actions and that she wished she had shaken hands with the Algerian: