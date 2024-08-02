Highlights Imane Khelif's dominating 46-second victory at the Paris Olympics has sparked significant media interest.

Despite a failed gender test, Khelif has endured nine losses in her 51-fight career, proving she is beatable.

Irish boxer Amy Broadhurst emphasizes that Khelif's losses show she doesn't possess an unfair advantage.

Imane Khelif has been in the news after following her 46-second victory over Angela Carini. The Algerian boxer threw just two punches before her opponent walked out of the fight in tears.

As such Khelif is through to the quarter-final of the women's welterweight boxing competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her dominant victory has sparked much media interest.

Italian Carini suffered a broken nose and gave an emotional interview after the game. In the aftermath, much of the dialogue has focused on how Khelif, who was born a women, once failed a gender test. She is allowed to participate in the Olympics, however, as that test was organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA), a governing body no longer recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Judging from some of the reaction online, you would think that Khelif has won every fight of her career with ease due to some perceived advantage relating to her failed gender test. The stats prove that this is not the case.

Imane Khelif's Career Win Record

9 career losses

Imane Khelif's Career Win Record Total fights 51 Wins 42 (4 later disqualified) Wins by KO 6 Losses 9 Draws 0 No contests 0

As shown by the stats, Khelif has suffered nine losses over the course of her 51-fight career. Her first professional boxing tournament came in the 2018 World Championships as she finished 17th, and then 33rd in the 2019 edition.

The 25-year-old then made the quarter-finals at the 2021 Olympic Games held in Tokyo, losing to Ireland's Kellie Harrington. In 2022, she fought Amy Broadhurst in the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, thus picking up a silver medal.

She was previously disqualified from last year’s World Boxing Championships after failing the aforementioned gender eligibility test. Per The Mirror, the IBA​​​​​​​ claimed that the specifics of the test are confidential but did clarify that Khelif was not subject to a testosterone exam. ​​​​​​​In a later statement that did not explicitly name Khelif, the IOC censured the IBA’s testing as “sudden and arbitrary”.

Imane Khelif Medals IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Silver Mediterranean Games Gold Arab Games Gold African Amateur Boxing Championships Gold

Amy Broadhurst One of Nine to Defeat Khelif

Irish boxer claimed Gold at World Boxing Championships

Speaking after her defeat, Carini made it sound as though she simply had no chance before the fight had even really begun. She told the press: “I wasn’t able to finish the fight, I felt a strong pain to my nose, and I said (to myself) for the experience I that have and the maturity as a woman that I have, I said I hope my nation won’t take it too badly, I hope my dad won’t take it too badly - but I stopped, I said stop for myself.”

However, Broadhurst, who has previously faced Khelif, explained how her career win record proves that the Algerian is beatable. The Irish boxer said on social media:

“Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif. Personally, I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat’. I think it’s the way she was born and that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been (beaten) by 9 females before says it all.”

Stats via JarganJosh (as of 02/08/24).