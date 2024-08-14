Highlights Imane Khelif has filed a lawsuit against X for cyber harassment involving high-profile figures Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling.

Questions about Khelif's gender arose during her historic boxing victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The lawsuit against X also implicates Donald Trump and aims to target all individuals involved in online harassment against Khelif.

Olympic star Imane Khelif has filed a lawsuit against X over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” aimed at the Algerian boxer and the likes of Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling have been named in the criminal complaint. The 25-year-old made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning the gold medal in the women's welterweight boxing event.

Having first beat Angela Carini in the second round, Khelif went on to overcome Hungary's Luca Hamori, Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng and China's Yang Liu in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final respectively. After the second-round victory over Italy's Carini, questions about Khelif's gender were raised.

Several high-profile individuals spoke out on social media, accusing the Algerian of being a male and questioning whether she should be allowed to compete against other women inside the squared circle. Khelif didn't let the noise impact her performances, going on to win the gold medal, but that doesn't mean it didn't get to her and she's now filed a lawsuit against some of the figures that were calling her out online.

Khelif's Lawsuit Names Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling

The lawsuit has been filed against X

After winning her gold medal, Khelif turned her attention to the noise that had been coming out of social media towards her throughout the Olympics. According to Variety, the Algerian filed a complaint posted to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor’s office last week.

Not only that, but Musk, the owner of X, and Rowling, the famed Harry Potter author, were both included by name in the lawsuit in regards to their own comments on the situation. The lawsuit was filed against X and, according to Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif, this means that it was filed against unknown persons. As a result, the attorney revealed that this "ensure[s] that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people."

This means that while Musk and Rowling have both been named in the lawsuit, they aren't the only high-profile figures who will be looked at.

Donald Trump Will Be Looked At

The former president was also vocal about Khelif

Due to the lawsuit being filed against X and the prosecution having the 'latitude to be able to investigate against all people', other individuals who have spoken out against Khelif will also be looked at. One of those is the former president of the United States, Trump, according to Boudi.

"Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution. What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial."

The attorney went on to reveal that while the lawsuit has been filed against X, it's not necessarily aimed at the social media site, but the authors behind some of the hateful comments that Khelif has received.