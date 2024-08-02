Highlights Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori, who is in line to fight Imane Khelif next at the Paris Olympics has spoken out about the recent controversy.

Khelif defeated Angela Carini in the last round after the Italian withdrew from the fight after just 46 seconds.

Despite the controversy surrounding the tournament, Hamori is solely focused on herself and winning a medal.

Despite the controversy surrounding her competition, Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori’s sights are purely set on gold at the Paris Olympics. The 66kg category in the female boxing tournament at this year’s Games has been shrouded in controversy after a round of 16 bout between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini.

Italian Angela Carini threw in the towel only 46 seconds into the fight, quoting that she had “never been hit so hard in my life.” There was an uproar of complaints following the bout, as winner Imane Khelif had previously been disqualified from competing due to a failed gender identity test.

The Algerian was fighting at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi, when her tournament came to an abrupt end. She was not the only fighter to be disqualified from this tournament - with Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting also failing the same DNA test.

IOC Speak Out on Controversy Surrounding Boxing

Speaking to Russian news agency Tass, Umar Kremlev - the president of the IBA - said that the boxers were disqualified as tests proved that they had XY chromosomes, instead of the XX chromosomes which make someone female. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have since allowed both fighters to compete at the 2024 Paris Games. Since the IBA have no say in who may compete at the Olympics, it is solely decided by the IOC.

Following the controversy surrounding Khelif, the IOC have released a statement defending their decision to allow both Khelif and Yu-Ting to participate.

“The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving. Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination. These two athletes were victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process. According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially solely taken by the IBA secretary general and CEO.”

Imane Khelif's Next Opponent Speaks

Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori is Imane Khelif’s next opponent at this year’s Games, and she has spoken out about the controversy, stating that she is only focusing on herself in the lead up to their match.

“I’m not scared, I don’t care about the press story and social media. If she or he is a man, it will be a bigger victory for me if I win. I’m trying to not use my phone before the fight. I don’t want to worry about the comments or the story or the news. I just want to stay focused on myself. I did it before my last two fights, so I think this is the key, and we will see.”

Hamori beat Australian Marissa Williamson by unanimous decision in the round of 16, winning all five rounds in the eyes of the judges. Hamori is well aware that she is facing a strong competitor in Khelif, yet she was slightly bemused at Angela Carini’s decision to retire so early into the bout.

“It was her (Carini’s) choice… I don’t understand, because I thought every boxer’s mind is the same as mine, to never give up. But it was her choice. We don’t know what the reason was. It’s her life, but I know I want to do this in my own life.”