Highlights Imane Khelif is set for the semi-final at the Paris Olympics despite the controversy surrounding her throughout.

Khelif can guarantee herself a medal with victory against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng.

Due to the controversy, Suwannapheng has spoken out about her upcoming fight with Khelif.

Imane Khelif of Algeria is preparing for her semi-final in the women’s 66kg boxing tournament at the Olympics. This comes after she defeated Anna Luca Hamori in the quarter-finals. Before that, Khelif had beaten Italian boxer Angela Carini after just 46 seconds, which caused controversy worldwide. Now, in the build-up to the semi-final, Khelif’s upcoming opponent has spoken out.

Khelif was disqualified from the Women’s World Boxing Championships last year after she didn’t meet the gender eligibility criteria for the tournament. She, and one other boxer, are the two competitors at this year’s Olympics who were disqualified from last year’s tournament. Umar Kremlev, the International Boxing Association (IBA) president, said that they “proved” Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan “had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded.”

However, Khelif was born as a woman, raised as a woman, and has never publicly identified as a man or transgender. The International Olympic Committee has defended the Algerian’s participation in the tournament, saying it was “saddened” by the abuse the fighter has faced.

Angela Carini, who abandoned her fight against Khelif after 46 seconds, has since said that “all this controversy makes me sad” and that she wants “to apologise to her (Khelif)” following her reaction to the fight which sparked the controversy and abuse towards Khelif. Carini also said that “If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

Imane Khelif Into the Boxing Semi-Final

In the semi-finals, Khelif will face Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand. The two fighters have matched up previously, with the Thai boxer coming out on the losing side. Suwannapheng does say that Khelif’s power as well as her physique are strong, but she also feels that she has improved since their last fight.

Khaosod English reports her stating: “I’ll fight with all I’ve got. I’ve looked into it too, about her hormones, and I know she’s lost to female boxers before, but that was a long time ago. But if we meet again, I’m not afraid because we’re evenly matched. I’ve prepared my body well too, trained a lot. I just think, no matter how strong or tough, we’re both human, we both have two fists. Having come this far, I want to go all the way to the gold medal.”

After Carini’s withdrawal from her fight against Khelif, the IOC released a statement on the situation. They said that “every person had the right to practice sport without discrimination” and that “all athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).” The statement went on to say: “These rules also applied during the qualification period."

Imane Khelif vs Janjaem Suwannapheng

Away from all the controversy, Khelif’s match-up with Suwannapheng looks like an intriguing one. The Thai boxer beat Turkish fighter Busenaz Surmeneli in the quarter-finals. Surmeneli won gold in Tokyo and followed that up with a victory at the world championships in Istanbul in 2022, and then won another gold at the European championships in Belgrade in April earlier this year, but it was Suwannapheng who was victorious in their quarter-final by a score of four to one.

That result sets up an exciting semi-final on the 6th of August, where one of the fighters can guarantee themselves and their country at least a silver medal with a win.