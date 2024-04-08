Highlights The Houston Rockets blew a 22-point lead to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a game making it back-to-back critical losses late in the season.

The loss was also Houston's fifth straight and officially eliminated them from playoff contention.

Amen Thompson was ejected for a flagrant two-foul, and Ime Udoka disagreed with the ruling.

The Houston Rockets were up by 22 points over the Dallas Mavericks and led the entire game. That is, until the game's final play when Dante Exum nailed a buzzer-beater three-pointer to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The game would then be taken by the Mavericks in overtime, by a score of 147-136. Kyrie Irving put up a season-high 48 points, while Luka Dončić added another 37, and sent the Rockets packing.

After a competitive couple of weeks in which the Rockets won eleven straight games, and were within one game of the Golden State Warriors for tenth place, Sunday evening’s loss to the Mavericks marked Houston’s fifth straight loss. With the loss, they are now officially eliminated from playoff contention.

In the loss, rookie Amen Thompson posted only five points after being ejected in only seven minutes of play. The rookie added three rebounds and three assists but was booted from the game for a flagrant foul.

Amen Thompson Ejected

Thompson was ejected after shoving Maxi Kleber in the neck

Amen Thompson was ejected in the first quarter after shoving Maxi Kleber in the neck, and given a Flagrant 2 foul.

Perhaps he would have been the needle-mover, but the reality is that the Rockets may have hit a stroke of bad luck after going through the opposite just prior.

Udoka spoke about the foul, stating that the call was “soft” as the league has changed. However, he noted the players on the court must know not to act that way as the referees will call the foul flagrant.

“Nowadays, anything's a flagrant two. That might have been a normal technical 10 years ago. But again, the bumping match, and if he's grabbed and gets the guy off him, like I said, it's a little soft nowadays. So you've got to understand that and know how they're going to call it.” —Ime Udoka on the foul call

Calling his players, the referees, and pretty much anyone "soft" has become a bit of a calling card for Udoka, who runs a physical and defensive-oriented team. As the Rockets continue their youth movement, adjusting to the modern NBA will be a key to their success.

The Rockets’ eleven-game win streak is tied for the longest in the NBA this season. But with five consecutive losses, a team that talked a lot of smack in previous days now finds themselves on the outside looking in.

Houston will play their home finale on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will head to Charlotte on Tuesday to face the eliminated Hornets.