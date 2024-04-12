Highlights Ime Udoka calls for improved mentality from players to reach team goals.

Despite winning 11 games in a row, the Houston Rockets still show that there is plenty of work needed to reach the next level.

Jalen Green's consistency fluctuating, and his potential as lead guard is still in question.

On Thursday night, the Houston Rockets suffered an embarrassing 124-121 loss to the depleted Utah Jazz. The NBA changes quickly, and the Rockets are a testament to that. There was serious buzz surrounding the Rockets potentially sneaking into the 10th seed and final Play-In spot following an 11-game win streak. Since that hot streak, Houston is 1-6 and has displayed old habits in the process. A development that head coach, Ime Udoka, wasn't shy about addressing.

The Jazz came into this game without Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Walker Kessler. Although the handful of games remaining for the season doesn't have any meaning since the Rockets are eliminated from playoff contention, it still serves as a building point to create momentum heading into next season. Udoka spoke with reporters following the game and was very candid about his team's performance.

"Habits are hard to break and mentalities are hard to change. That's why we are where we are record-wise (and) not achieving our goals. You'd be better off saying you don't want to play and get people out there who really want to play." - Ime Udoka

This has been the first season Udoka has served as the coach of the Rockets. Since Jalen Green was drafted in 2021, Houston has been notoriously known for the lack of structure they've played with due to the overwhelming youth that was on the roster.

This season they went and brought in veteran leaders such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green, which has had a huge impact on the young players. However, Udoka's comments hint that the habits that were formed during those down years of the rebuild are still derailing this team.

Jalen Green's Role Still Uncertain in Houston

Inconsistencies in Green's performances leave room for doubt in leading the team

Jalen Green, who seemed to come into his own during the win streak, gradually simmered down in the following games but came to a halting stop with his performance against the Jazz.

Jalen Green Stats vs. Jazz Category Stats PTS 3 AST 1 FG% 14.2% MINS 19

Green was averaging 30.2 points along with 6.7 rebounds on 50.4 percent shooting during the 11-game win streak, completely dominating the opposition. In the seven games since, he has dropped to 15.7 points on 35.8 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent shooting from three-point range. This sudden downward trend in productivity was capped with a new season-low in points and minutes against the Jazz.

It isn't abnormal to see a player strike gold in success and then begin to struggle shortly after. It's hard to perform at the level Green was for the majority of March, but it gave the franchise the understanding that the team could find success with Green as one of the lead guards.

It won't be an overnight change as this season has shown, but although there are bumps in the road, the Rockets are aware of what needs to be fixed. Green shared, following a win against the Orlando Magic on April 9, the impact Udoka has had on his career.

“His goal for me was to be an all-around player, break some of the habits I had in the first two years.” - Jalen Green

The Rockets have a solid young team and have exceeded expectations despite not performing to the standards to which they hold themselves. Next season they'll be fully healthy, as Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason will serve as reinforcements and add a year of cohesion under their belt. Although the result on Thursday night was dim, the future going forward for the Rockets under Udoka is very bright.