Highlights Kyrie Irving described as best offensive player Udoka's seen.

Irving dominates on the court, averaging high points & assists.

Irving thrives with Mavericks as he's able to focus on his best skill

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had high praise for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving before the two teams faced off on Sunday night. Per Udoka, Irving is "by far the best offensive player [he's] ever seen."

Kyrie Irving Consistently Spectacular

It doesn't matter what jersey Kyrie Irving is wearing; he dominates in all of them

Irving is averaging 25.4 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3. He's averaged at least 20 points per game in all but two seasons and shot above 39.0 percent from 3 in all but three seasons. A spectacular shot-creator and shot-maker, Irving's blend of creativity and technical mastery is second to none. Although he hasn't been viewed as the No. 1 option since his underwhelming stint with the Boston Celtics, there's no doubt that he's capable of scoring at an elite rate.

Earlier in his career, the questions surrounding Irving were about his mentality as a point guard. The former No. 1 pick appeared far more interested in getting his points than helping teammates get theirs. Irving has long since improved as a facilitator, but that's still the case.

Consequently, his decision to join forces with a perennial MVP candidate in Luka Doncic was among the most sensible he could make. Doncic is a premier playmaker, with a natural inclination to throw the kinds of dimes that would make Magic Johnson blush. Irving is still tasked with creating looks for his teammates. However, similar to his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, his primary focus can be on scoring.

Kyrie Irving — By The Numbers GP PPG APG FG% 3P% Cleveland Cavaliers 381 21.6 5.5 45.7 38.3 Boston Celtics 127 24.1 6.1 48.9 40.4 Brooklyn Nets 143 27.1 5.8 48.9 39.6 Dallas Mavericks 71 25.8 5.5 49.9 40.5

To that point, when Udoka was an assistant coach with the Nets, he was treated to some of Irving's best performances. That stretch of the All-Star's career is mainly remembered for his actions off the hardwood. Nonetheless, Irving averaged 27.1 points and 5.8 assists per game in Brooklyn; his scoring average with the Nets is the highest he's had with any franchise. Irving also recorded his career-high in points (60) while Brooklyn defeated the Orlando Magic by 42 points.

Irving's best scoring game since joining the Mavs saw him tallying 44 points against a healthy New York Knicks team this season. The eight-time All-Star shot 15-26 from the field and 6-10 from 3-point range as Dallas downed the Knicks by four points. Irving also dished out 10 assists.