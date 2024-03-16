Highlights Knicks traded Quickley & Barrett for Anunoby, Flynn, and Achiuwa, aiming for a championship.

Quickley thrives as a lead guard under the new coach in Toronto and showcases playmaking skills.

Raptors balance lineup with Quickley, Barnes, and Barrett for an effective playmaking trio.

It's been over two months since the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors kicked off trade season early, over two weeks ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The Knicks sent guard Immanuel Quickley, forward RJ Barrett, and a second-round pick to Toronto in exchange for OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa.

Most of the early reactions to the deal were focused around the Knicks acquiring Anunoby. New York has shown to be a dark-horse contender since they signed Jalen Brunson. Their brass has worked quickly to surround Brunson and Julius Randle with complementary pieces in pursuit of a championship, adding players like Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Dealing away two promising young players in Quickley and Barrett for Anunoby felt like New York going all in on their core. So far, their bold move has paid off, as the Knicks have gone a staggering 14-2 when Anunoby is in their lineup so far.

The Knicks' success with Anunoby has dominated the storylines, but the Raptors should also be very pleased with their return in the trade. Barrett has seemingly leveled up since arriving in his homeland of Canada, recapturing the star potential that made him the third-overall pick in 2019.

He wasn't the only exciting prospect that Toronto got in that trade, though. Quickley may not have been a top-three selection, but he flashed immense potential in his stint with the Knicks. Stuck behind Brunson and other veteran guards in New York, he didn't have the consistent opportunities to fully showcase his capabilities.

Now, freed from the shackles of his former head coach Tom Thibodeau's penchant for deferring to veterans, Quickley has shown that he has what it takes to be a full-time lead guard for the Raptors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stastic: Quickley was playing only 26 percent of his possessions with the Knicks as the point guard.

Quickley looks like an NBA starting point guard

Stats with Toronto Raptors: 18.2 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.6 RPG, 1.6 TOV, 42.3 FG%, 40.9 3FG%

Playing under Tom Thibodeau had numerous different effects on Quickley's development, both good and bad. Coming out of the University of Kentucky, Quickley was projected to be a plus defender despite his smaller frame due to his massive 6'10" wingspan.

Thibodeau took that defensive promise and turned Quickley into one of the best young point-of-attack defenders in recent history, a difficult feat for fledgling guards facing NBA-level offensive talents.

He also brought Quickley along at a good pace to begin his career. Thibodeau also recognized early on that Quickley, at 6-3, would have to be able to play point guard in the NBA and gave him more on-ball reps than he previously had with the Kentucky Wildcats.

On the downside, his development was placed on the back-burner once Brunson came to town and turned the Knicks into a serious playoff team. Quickley's minutes became spotty, and his opportunities as a lead playmaker essentially dissipated. Basketball-Reference estimates that he played just 26 percent of his minutes as a point guard for the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. Before he was traded, he played only 42 percent of his time there for New York.

Once Quickley arrived in Toronto, both his playing time and his playmaking opportunities grew exponentially. For the Raptors so far, he's averaging over 33 minutes per game, with 80 percent of that time coming at point guard.

Immanuel Quickley playmaking stats 2023-24 Stats New York Knicks Toronto Raptors APG 2.5 6.6 Passes per game 26.2 54.2 Secondary APG 0.6 1.0 Potential APG 4.3 10.7 Usage% 24.3% 22.7% TOV 1.0 1.6 Touches per game 41.4 74.5

He's rewarded new Head Coach Darko Rajaković's trust in him by growing into a legitimate lead playmaker. The Raptors have put the ball in Quickley's hands more, and he's responded by creating offense for his new team at a better rate than he did in New York. He's also kept his turnovers down, proving that he can manipulate NBA defenses and find openings accordingly.

Not only is he capitalizing on the chances that Rajaković has given him, but he's steadily growing more comfortable as a lead ball-handler with each passing game. In his last 10 outings. Quickley has averaged 8.8 assists to just 2.5 turnovers a night. While drastically improving his playmaking since arriving from New York, he's also maintained the scoring aggression that made him an impressive bench weapon with the Knicks.

In that same time span, Quickley has put up 20.7 points per game while shooting nearly 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. In Toronto, he's vastly improved as a playmaker while keeping his scoring and defensive effort consistent, proving that he can be a dangerous starting point guard for years to come for the Raptors.

Can Quickley succeed alongside Barnes and Barrett?

APG with the Toronto Raptors 2023-24: Immanuel Quickley - 6.6, Scottie Barnes - 6.1, RJ Barrett - 4.0

There's a delicate balance in NBA roster building between putting as much playmaking on the floor as possible and having "too many cooks in the kitchen." Playing multiple ball-handlers at the same time ensures that a team can run its offense from several different angles, keeping defenses on their toes and preventing the opposition from keying in on a single creator.

It's incredibly rare to see a lineup featuring just one playmaker in today's NBA. This is also why ball-handling and shot creation are such desirable skills for wings and bigs now.

Toronto Raptors 2023-24 playmaking stats Stats Immanuel Quickley Scottie Barnes RJ Barrett APG 6.6 6.1 4.0 Passes per game 54.2 52.8 36.6 Secondary APG 1.0 0.6 0.7 Potential APG 10.7 10.7 6.8 USG% 22.7% 24.8% 24.3% TOV 1.6 2.8 2.2 Touches per game 74.5 75.1 57.7

On the other hand, having too many creators can minimize each of them by taking opportunities away. At this stage in their careers, Quickley, Scotties Barnes, and RJ Barrett are all still rising players, growing into their primes.

The Raptors and Head Coach Rajaković will have to find a way to ensure that all three players reach their full potential. Both Barnes and Barrett are at their best with the ball in their hands as point forwards. Now, with Quickley's emergence as a starting-level point guard, Toronto could have an over-abundance of playmaking.

The evidence has overwhelmingly suggested that the Raptors are best off with all three ball-handlers on the floor, though. With Quickley, Barnes, and Barrett all playing, Toronto is outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per 100 possessions, with a 116.8 offensive rating (ORTG) that would rank 15th in the league.

With Barnes off and the other two on, the Raptors have a -15.0 net rating (NRTG) and 108.1 ORTG. When Barrett's off with Quickley and Barnes in, the offense has been stellar with a 118.2 ORTG, but Toronto bled points on the other end and have accumulated a -9.1 NRTG. When Quickley's the one that's on the bench, their offense is putting up just 113.7 points and getting outscored by 26.5 every 100 possessions.

So far, this trio has been significantly better when all three are sharing the floor at the same time. The Raptors haven't had too many cooks in the kitchen but have found a way to bring the best out of three chefs operating in harmony.

Lineup data via cleaningtheglass.com.