With one week left in the Toronto Raptors 2023-24 season, the team is on the precipice of their second three-game win streak of the season. It's been a rough month or so, with the team going on a 15-game losing streak and the team's entire core being affected by injuries and absences at various points.

This has been just one chapter in an entire season that's involved everything from trades, lawsuits, NBA investigations, tragedy, injury, illness, and more. It's hard to look past all of that and try to find the good in a season that has felt like one big boxing match that will never end, but there are a few lights in the darkness.

One in particular is named Immanuel Quickley.

Raptors supporters can probably all agree that the trade that brought RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in from the New York Knicks was one of the few good things to happen in the season. As sad as it was to see O.G. Anunoby go, Barrett and Quickley seamlessly fit into this team and give the team hope for the future.

From Bench Mob to Primary Star

Quickley is playing nearly 10 more minutes per game in Toronto than he was in New York.

Immanuel Quickley was already a rising star in New York. In his fourth NBA season, Quickley was coming off the bench, averaging 24 minutes per game as the backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson.

In those minutes, he was able to average 15 points per game and shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range. He was doing great, but outgrowing the role of a backup. Clearly, he had the potential to take on a starting role, something the Knicks could not give him. It was time to make a move.

The Raptors swooped in at the perfect time. Over a month before the trade deadline, many teams were still assessing the trade field, seemingly too early to pull the trigger. Masai Ujiri, unpredictable as always, knew he needed to make at least two big trades before the deadline.

In a move that shocked the NBA, due to how early it was and the lack of prior intel about the inner workings of the trade, Ujiri got the trade season started early. On December 30th, Quickley, Barrett and a second-round draft pick headed to Toronto in exchange for O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa.

Barrett and Quickley were brought in to be the core of the future. Many Canadians were already familiar with Barrett, his hometown notoriety making him an instant favorite among fans. Quickley was the unknown piece, and the hopes of a fanbase who had been begging for a true starting-caliber point guard for years fell onto the shoulders of this Immanuel Quickley.

He's lived up to the hype so far.

Quickley improves in leadership, preparation and performance

Coach Rajaković praises Quickley's growth despite rocky season.

Quickley came to the Raptors not only expected to immediately transition into a starting role, but to be a leader on a team going through a lot of transition. It's been a rough season for Toronto, but Quickley has still managed to improve on several fronts on and off the court.

"[I've seen] growth [from Quickley]. Communication with his teammates. He's taking a lot of ownership in game preparation as well. Knowing personnel, talking to the teammates when we go through our walk throughs and when we watch film. Also on the court, we have talked since day one about his ability to shoot a goal." - Darko Rajaković

On the court, his stats have improved. He went from averaging 15 points per game in New York to over 18 points per game in Toronto. He makes three times the number of assists as a Raptor than he did as a Knick. He's a vocal leader, and his chemistry with Barrett and other players has formed seamlessly. He even plays Call of Duty with Scottie before games.

Off the court, he's blossoming into a poised professional. Coach Rajaković praised Quickley's improvement in preparation for games as well as leadership after the Raptors' 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Immanuel Quickley scored 31 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and shot 60% from the field in the win against the Wizards, hitting double-digit free throws for the second game in a row.

For IQ himself, he credits his faith for helping him deal with the ups and downs that have come for him this season. He's been big with the "bigger than basketball" message, knowing that he's lucky to be able to play the sport he loves and recognizing that sometimes it's not that deep.

"I think my faith is probably the biggest part, just trusting and believing in God. I'm a big believer in Him. Just being guided by that, I try not to get too high or too low. The reason I've been able to have success, the reason I've been able to share that success with others. Just understanding that, like I said, sometimes you're not going to be able to have the results you want, but that can't change the work that you do day in and day out. It's not only for, I feel like, basketball players, but for people in general." - Immanuel Quickley

That mindset will surely help him recover from the Raptors' disappointing results this season.

Onto the future for the new core

Quickley is a restricted free agent this summer, expected to re-sign in Toronto.

Although Quickley's future is not 100 percent guaranteed with the Raptors, it's pretty close. The team brought him in with the idea that this was a long-term investment in the team's future. Quickley has already improved enough to prove the investment was the right choice, so surely the Raptors will re-sign him in the offseason.

As a restricted free agent, the Raptors own Quickley's negotiating rights and can match any offer that he receives from other teams. They'd have to approve for him to take another deal, so his coming back is all but secured.

Both Barrett and Scottie Barnes, the team's other two biggest prospects, are already contracted for next year. The idea is to build around these three, with Jakob Poeltl secured already as well. It seems that nearly everyone else on the team has the potential to be moved, and the team will look to draft some other prospects in the summer as well.

"It shows a lot about this team, coaching staff, the whole organization [how we've been resilient]. I feel like we're not where we want to be yet, but we'll come back to this interview one day and we'll see where we are from there." - Immanuel Quickley

The team will have the full off-season to prepare for their first full season together next year, and hopes are high for an improved record and overall performance from the team. For now, there are four more games left in the regular season for the Toronto Raptors.