Highlights The Toronto Raptors will reportedly sign Immanuel Quickley to a long-term contract to prioritize him as one of their young building blocks for the future.

Quickley was traded to the Raptors from the New York Knicks during the 2023-24 season as the Raptors begin a rebuild.

Quickley has shown flashes in his time both as a member of the Knicks and Raptors, but he'll get more of a chance to shine with Toronto going forward.

The Toronto Raptors have come to an agreement with young guard Immanuel Quickley on a five-year, $175 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors clearly plan on Quickley being a large part of their immediate future, committing this kind of contract to another one of their young players shortly after the Raptors' All-Star, Scottie Barnes , reportedly agreed to a gargantuan rookie contract extension that could be worth up to $270 million over five seasons.

The Raptors seem to have found their young nucleus and these two won't be going anywhere in the foreseeable future.

Immanuel Quickley Career Stats - 4 NBA Seasons Category Stat PTS 13.7 AST 3.5 3PT% 37.5% STL 0.9

Quickley was traded from the New York Knicks , along with R.J. Barrett, to the Raptors during the 2023-24 season in a deal centered around OG Anunoby . Toronto had been planning on shipping out Anunoby for a while to effectively start a rebuild, and Quickley is one of the pieces they got in return that they feel confident in moving forward.

How Quickley Can Make Toronto Competitive

Quickley will be expected to contribute heavily to a competitive team in the future

In his time with the Raptors during the 2023-24 season, Quickley did a lot to prove that he was worth a contract of this amount.

In 38 games with Toronto, he averaged a career-high 18.6 points on 39.5 percent shooting from three-point range. On 7.1 attempts from distance, Quickley showed that he was an incredibly accurate shooter, both operating off the catch and off the dribble.

While his field goal percentage sat at a lowly 42.2, his efficiency from inside the arc can improve over time, seeing that Quickley possesses great lay-up and floater finishing skills.

Quickley also averaged even more career-highs in his time with the Raptors, dishing out 6.8 assists and grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game. With a new lease on life and escaping the shadow of Jalen Brunson in New York, Quickley was able to play without restrictions, giving him time to develop and get used to being the main ball-handler on a new team.

Immanuel Quickley Stats with Raptors - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 18.6 TS% 56.4% USG% 23.5% PER 16.5

The Raptors have done a great job of pulling together young assets, whether it was hitting their No. 4 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the park by picking Barnes or by finessing their way to acquiring both Barrett and Quickley from New York.

On top of this, Toronto has now traded for Sacramento Kings ' former No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Davion Mitchell, while still holding onto Gradey Dick, their lottery selection from the 2023 NBA Draft.

Toronto is surely building an interesting young core for the future and it may not be done just yet.