Highlights Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have had a significant impact on the NFL coaching landscape, with many of their former assistants finding success as head coaches.

Coaches in the McVay and Shanahan trees are known for their offensive schemes, although some have also made their mark on defense.

Hiring a coach from the McVay and Shanahan system has proven to be beneficial, although the success can also be influenced by the quarterbacks they inherit.

At only 37 years old, Sean McVay is the youngest coach in the NFL despite being on the job since 2017. At 43 years of age Kyle Shanahan, who was hired the same year, isn't far behind. But these two bright minds have had an outsized impact on the league when it comes to their coaching trees.

The most successful coaches will lose the coordinators working for them to head coaching jobs. This has repeatedly happened to both the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, and many of the coaches hired away have proved more than capable at their new gigs.

While some of these coaches, like Robert Saleh, Brandon Staley, and DeMeco Ryans, made their mark on the defensive side of the ball, most of the coaches in McVay and Shanahan's trees are known for their offensive schemes.

The Sean McVay effect

Los Angeles Rams head coach has left a mark on the NFL in a short period

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It all began in 2010 when legendary head coach Mike Shanahan hired his son, Kyle to be his offensive coordinator with the Washington Redskins. Matt LaFleur was his quarterbacks coach and Sean McVay was a mere offensive assistant. In 2011, McVay moved up to tight ends coach and they added a new offensive assistant named Mike McDaniel.

After taking over OC duties in Washington after Shanahan's departure in 2014, McVay became the coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 when he was only 31 years old. By the end of his second season, the Rams had made the Super Bowl. Teams quickly moved to snap up his top assistants, especially the younger ones.

In 2019, LaFleur was hired by the Green Bay Packers, and Zac Taylor was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2021, the Los Angeles Chargers hired Brandon Staley, and the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O'Connell in 2022.

In the same offseason McVay was hired, Kyle Shanahan was hired by the San Francisco 49ers. Like McVay, he was successful, reaching the Super Bowl in his third season. Many of his top staffers have also been poached. In 2021, the New York Jets hired Robert Saleh. In 2022, the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel and in 2023, the Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans.

Every one of these coaches was around 40 or younger when they got head coaching jobs. The practice of teams hiring younger coaches, especially offensive-minded ones, became known as the Sean McVay effect. And the vast majority of the coaches from the McVay and Shanahan trees have experienced significant early success.

The McVay Coaching Tree

Active Head Coaches: Matt LaFleur (Packers), Zac Taylor (Bengals), Brandon Staley (Chargers), Kevin O'Connell (Vikings)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt LaFleur was the first coach who served under McVay to get a head coaching job. He did well, landing with the Green Bay Packers and working with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers won two MVP Awards under LaFleur and the team made two NFC Championship games as well. Overall, LaFleur has a combined record of 52-25 through four and a half seasons.

Packers Under LaFleur Total Offense Ranking Season Record 2019 18th 13-3 2020 5th 13-3 2021 10th 13-4 2022 17th 8-9 2023 17th 6-6

LaFleur has a new challenge working in 2023 with young quarterback Jordan Love. While the Packers had a rocky start, they have caught fire lately. Love looks to be the next great passer for the organization. He has thrown for 22 touchdowns against ten interceptions and is averaging 7.0 YPA through 12 games.

The Bengals looked to replicate the success of the Rams by hiring 35-year-old quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor. Taylor, who had yet to serve as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, went 2-14 in his first season. That terrible record gave the team the chance to select quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU, which has drastically boosted the organization's direction.

Bengals Under Taylor Total Offense Ranking Season Record 2019 26th 2-14 2020 29th 4-11-1 2021 13th 10-7 2022 8th 12-4 2023 22nd 6-6

In 2021, Burrow's second season and Taylor's third, the Bengals would make the Super Bowl and face off against McVay's Rams. In 2022, Cincinnati again went deep in the playoffs, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. 2023 has been a lost year for Burrow as he's been knocked out due to injury. Still, he and Taylor have an exciting future ahead of them.

Brandon Staley is young like Taylor and LaFleur, but he coached on the defensive side of the ball. In 2021, he was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was lucky to inherit a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert. But the problem for the team under this coach has been the defense, which is supposed to be Staley's specialty.

Chargers Under Staley Total Defense Ranking Season Record 2021 17th 9-8 2022 19th 10-7 2023 29th 5-7

The team has been relatively successful under Staley, making the playoffs in 2022, though the team had a total meltdown in its Wild Card round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rather than firing Staley, the team brought in Kellen Moore to run the offense. The season has been a disaster as the Chargers stand at 5-7, with Staley's seat getting hotter and hotter the closer we get to Black Monday.

A third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2008, Kevin O'Connell spent several years in the league as a backup quarterback. He then spent two years as McVay's offensive coordinator in L.A., before working his way into the Vikings' head coaching position in 2022. O'Connell did a fantastic job in year one, leading Minnesota to a 13-4 record. The balanced Vikings finished seventh in total offense and 10th in total defense. They lost to the New York Giants during Wild Card weekend.

The Vikings are only 6-6 in O'Connell's second season, though the coach might be doing an even better job than he did as a rookie. The team lost superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 5 and quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 8. Working with newly acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs, O'Connell has been able to keep the team in the mix for the division title.

The Kyle Shanahan Tree

Active Head Coaches: Robert Saleh (Jets), Mike McDaniel (Dolphins), DeMeco Ryans (Texas)

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh was 41 when he was hired by the New York Jets. He is best known for his aggressive defenses and his strong leadership ability. He has certainly built an excellent defense in New York. The team's D has Pro Bowlers at every level. The offense has been another story.

Jets Under Saleh Total Defense Ranking Season Record 2021 32nd 4-13 2022 4th 7-10 2023 10th 4-8

Initially, Saleh brought another Shanahan coach with him, Mike LaFleur, brother of Matt, to coach the offense. That side of the ball was such a problem that the team decided to let LaFleur go and pivot from highly drafted Zach Wilson to bring in Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was hurt in the first game of the season and the team had to go back to Wilson, who was benched again. Saleh will be back in 2024, but he has to show that he can make the playoffs with Rodgers under center.

Mike McDaniel joined Saleh in the AFC East in 2022 after his hiring by the Miami Dolphins. His impact on the team has been extraordinary. McDaniel’s offensive scheme turned Tua Tagavailoa from a question mark to an MVP candidate.

Tua Tagovailoa Pass Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Yards Per Attempt 2021 2653 16 10 6.8 2022 3548 25 8 8.6 2023 3177 22 10 8.4

McDaniel's offense was great in year one, finishing sixth in the league in total offense. In his second year, it's been a juggernaut. The Dolphins rank first in total offense, averaging 25 more yards a game than any other team. Whether Miami's defense holds up over the playoffs is a question, but McDaniel has certainly crafted a Super Bowl-level offense.

DeMeco Ryans, Kyle Shanahan's former defensive coordinator in San Francisco, took the Houston Texans head job this year. It was supposed to be a tough year as the team started yet another rebuild. But through 12 games, the Texans are 7-5.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone from a shoo-in for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award to a possible MVP candidate. While Ryans has gone from a promising head coach hire, to a potential NFL Coach of the Year candidate in his very first year.

Who's next?

USA Today Sports



Two coaches in the McVay and Shanahan trees are likely to get jobs next year. One on the offensive side of the ball and one on the defensive side of the ball.

Bobby Slowik, who worked under Kyle Shanahan, is the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. He has done exemplary work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Teams hiring new coaches will likely be looking to bring in new quarterbacks or improve their current one's play. Any team looking to start over with a young signal caller will have the 36-year-old Slowik high on their wish lists.

CJ Stroud Stats Through 12 Games Yards 3,540 TDs 20 INTs 5 YPA 8.5 Comp. % 63.4

Ejiro Evero was coaching the defense for the Denver Broncos last season when Nathaniel Hackett was fired. He was offered the opportunity to become the interim coach, but turned it down and left for the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.

The Panthers have been a mess all year, recently firing head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the season. But as the Panthers rank seventh in total defense, Evero is far from the problem. Respected around the league for his leadership ability, Evero could very well get a head coaching job this offseason.

What has been proven?

McVay and Shanahan have changed the NFL during their tenures

As all the coaches from the McVay and Shanahan trees have produced some level of success, it is clear that hiring a coach from this system could be quite beneficial. Additionally, it doesn't matter if that coach has only been running an offense or a defense for a short time.

There are some caveats, though. The quarterbacks these coaches inherit could make all the difference. Robert Saleh, the least successful HC of the Shanahan tree, inherited Zach Wilson. Wilson has tanked two consecutive seasons for the Jets despite Saleh putting together fantastic defenses both years.

Still, the NFL is a league of copycats, and young talented coaches, especially on the offensive side of the ball, are all the rage. Expect to see coaches get poached from McVay and Shanahan as long as they are running successful and exciting teams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.