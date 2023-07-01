Impact Wrestling has seen many icons and legends compete for them over the years. The likes of Sting and Kurt Angle, names synonymous with WCW and WWE respectively, saw amazing success in Impact back when it was known as TNA Wrestling, rising to the top and becoming world champions and bringing fresh eyes to the growing product. The company also developed its own future superstars who went on to become huge names in wrestling such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, and even CM Punk once had a stint in the company during the early days of his career.

Today, Impact Wrestling is still going strong and while featuring an array of veterans on its roster, the company, now run by Scott D'Amore, is working hard to help develop the next generation of wrestling superstars. Strap yourself in for this list featuring the top five current Impact Wrestling talents to look out for. These wrestlers have all the makings to be major superstars in the company and even in the WWE and AEW in the years to come.

5 Josh Alexander

Image credits: Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander is one of the biggest work-horses that Impact Wrestling has had in years. Already making history in the company by being the longest-reigning Impact World Champion of all time, the intense and talented Josh Alexander is currently rehabbing a brutal triceps injury, which forced him to relinquish the title, ending his reign at 335 days. Alexander worked his way up from the bottom of Impact and climbed to the very top of the mountain, and at only 36 years old, the best is yet to come from the gifted athlete.

Alexander's wrestling style is truly brilliant to watch. He is as intense as they come and his shoot-style technique makes fans instantly think of another gifted former amateur wrestler and Impact World Champion, WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. When Alexander is healthy, it is expected that he will resume his role in the main event of Impact Wrestling, but he would be a perfect fit in either WWE or AEW when his contract is up in Impact. The Walking Weapon's best career moments are still yet to come.

4 Bhupinder Gujjar

Image credits: Impact Wrestling

Bhupinder Gujjar is money waiting to be made. The talented young wrestler from India is the youngest Indian athlete to sign to an American wrestling organization and despite still being relatively green and fresh, he has the look of a superstar and his rapidly developing in-ring skills make him a big name to watch out for in the future, not to mention, he seems to have a natural air of charisma about him which in itself adds a lot of longevity for young wrestlers looking to make a name for themselves.

Trained originally by WWE legend The Great Khali in India, Impact Wrestling president Scott D'Amore scouted Gujjar himself and signed him to a contract. D'Amore, one of the most legendary trainers himself of the modern era, took the young Gujjar under his wing and furthered his training, making him ready for television. While still honing his skills today, expect the 28-year-old wrestler to be a big name in Impact Wrestling in the years to come, and it will only be a matter of time before he appears on WWE and AEW's radar too.

3 Alan Angels

Image credits: Impact Wrestling

Another young athlete with an incredibly bright future is none other than Alan Angels. Wrestling fans who follow AEW may be familiar with this name as he previously worked for the company as a member of The Dark Order faction. Angels was getting incredibly over with the fans for his likable character, genuine superstar look, and absolutely awesome in-ring talent, which he showcased against former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on an episode of Dynamite in 2020 which is when he first started turning heads,

Despite having all the potential in the world, he was never given a prominent role in the stable, despite being one of their most standout members, and his AEW contract was not renewed upon expiration. Angels instead opted to grow his career elsewhere. Now, Angels can be seen in Impact Wrestling where the 25-year-old is a member of the villainous faction, Violent By Design. His best years in wrestling are still ahead of him, and Angels is another young talent to watch out for in the years to come.

2 Deonna Purrazzo

Image credits: Impact Wrestling

A truly standout member of the Impact Wrestling Knockout's Division these days is the 29-year-old Deonna Purrazzo. The young athlete is quickly becoming one of the most must-see women's wrestlers in the world today and is the current Impact Knockouts World Champion in her third reign with the division's flagship title. Purrazzo is no stranger to success in wrestling as it is, already having mainstream exposure from her appearances in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, as well as testing the waters in WWE's NXT brand from 2018 to 2020.

Since arriving in Impact Wrestling, Purrazzo has come such a long way evolving both her in-ring style and her character, and her segments and matches on Impact are must-see for any wrestling fan. Purrazzo draws comparisons to the likes of Mickie James and Gail Kim, who started out in the WWE but truly found themselves after leaving and wrestling independently. Impact Wrestling needs to throw a lot of money at Purrazzo if they want to keep her because her stock is rising week after week, and after this latest run is through, contract offers from bigger companies are almost certainly coming her way.

1 Nick Aldis

Image credits: CZW & NWA

Topping out this list is 20-year veteran, Nick Aldis, who has done everything that anyone can do in professional wrestling outside AEW and WWE. Despite having such a storied history in wrestling, he is only 36 years old. The most memorable NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in recent memory had his first brush with fame way back in late 2008 when he first joined TNA Wrestling. Building his talent and his character, his career quickly skyrocketed, and the talented superstar from the UK eventually cemented his own brand in Impact Wrestling history.

After his recent run in the NWA came to an end, Aldis found himself back home in Impact Wrestling earlier in 2023, and he is currently embroiled in a feud with current Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley, over the prestigious title that he last held in 2014. Nick Aldis is long overdue for a major run in a big company such as WWE or AEW and tops this list as the superstar with the most potential to be a massive name in wrestling in the years to come. If anyone active in the world today deserves a WrestleMania moment, Nick Aldis is up there with the best of them.