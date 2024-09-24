Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr has been tipped to make his first Premier League start for the Eagles after his impressive Selhurst Park display in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Saturday.

Journalist Michael Hincks says the 26-year-old winger was ‘a bright note’ for Palace as he came on as a substitute in the second half, replacing the misfiring forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Writing for the i, Hincks tipped Sarr to start at the expense of either Mateta or summer arrival Eddie Nketiah, who both featured in Oliver Glasner’s starting XI in Palace’s last two Premier League encounters, branding the duo as "not the best match when playing together".

Amid a busy summer transfer window, the Austrian tactician was forced to rejig his frontline, with Michael Olise departing to Bayern Munich and Sarr and Nketiah joining from Marseille and Arsenal respectively.

Both newcomers have made instant impressions, with Nketiah receiving plaudits after the EFL Cup third-round 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers, where the former Gunners ace opened the scoring with a right-footed finish.

Sarr Praised After Man United Display

‘Was a bright note for Palace’

Hincks, writing for the i, tipped Sarr to start in Crystal Palace’s weekend clash against Everton, at the expense of either Nketiah or Mateta:

'Sarr in particular was a bright note for Palace after coming on, and in this his fifth straight league appearance off the bench, his impressive cameo should arguably earn him a start at Everton on Saturday – a game where his width can prove a problem. 'That would come at the expense of either Nketiah or Jean-Philippe Mateta, who offer something different but may not be the best match when playing together.'

Palace’s run of recent results may well indicate that Glasner will be making a fair few changes to his selection in the upcoming string of top-flight games, as the Eagles sit fifth-bottom of the Premier League table with three points from their first five games.

While producing solid displays defensively, Palace have been toothless so far in front of goal, netting just three times, with only Southampton (2) scoring fewer so far this term.

Sarr, who has been described as "extraordinary", may well prove to be an answer to Palace’s goalscoring woes on his return to the Premier League.

The Senegalese international spent four seasons at Watford before joining Marseille in 2023 and made 131 appearances at Vicarage Road, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists.

Ismaila Sarr Marseille Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 23 3 4 Europa League 10 2 1 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 1

Palace Eyeing Move for Sheraldo Becker

In the January transfer window

Crystal Palace are eyeing a January move for Real Sociedad forward Sheraldo Becker, Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo has claimed.

The Eagles are reportedly keeping tabs on the former Ajax youngster and are expected to offer around €10m for his arrival at the turn of the year.

Becker, who moved to Spain in January this year from Bundesliga side Union Berlin, has made 25 appearances for the La Liga outfit so far, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.