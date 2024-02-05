Highlights The new-look Raptors are still learning from their past mistakes, blowing a 20-point lead against OKC.

RJ Barrett's return to the lineup was a bright spot, leading the team in scoring with 23 points.

Immanuel Quickley's three-point attempts are increasing, and the team hopes more of them will start to fall.

As the Toronto Raptors settle into rebuild and development mode this month, it seems like their new squad is still learning the lessons of the previous iteration of this team.

Sunday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was a tale of two halves (and then some) as Toronto blew a 20-point lead in the second half to allow the Thunder to get back in the game. In the end, it took two extra rounds of overtime for the Thunder to claim their victory, continuing their domination of the league.

"I felt that the first half we did an outstanding job both on offense and defense. We kept the team from scoring in the paint and we were able to rebound the ball and really fuel our offense. Really good ball movement in the first half. In the second half, we knew that they were going to have a run there."-Darko Rajaković

If you're a fan of moral victories, especially for a team that has done a complete one-eighty-degree turn in less than six weeks, then that game was a lot of lessons learned. Yet, the new-look Raptors seem to already be falling back into the habits of their predecessors.

Looking back on December, it was blowing these huge leads that solidified Toronto's fate to begin with. A huge loss to the Utah Jazz, another one to the Detroit Pistons, and more was the writing on the wall that the Raptors roster was not going to be able to go the distance.

As Toronto shifts to build around Scottie Barnes, the pieces seem to be falling into place more. Though there is a lot more development to be done, the skeleton of a team seems to be manifesting in front of our eyes. Though Barnes didn't play his best against Oklahoma City, his teammates were there to step up.

Barrett has Already Solidified a Role on this Team

RJ Barrett returned to the lineup Sunday after missing three games

In a loss filled with many bright spots, RJ Barrett may have been the brightest. The Canadian has been playing at an elite level since being traded to the Raptors, but sat out for three games with a sore knee.

Sunday marked his return to the Raptors lineup, and they sure did miss him. He led all Raptors in scoring with 23 points, on 9-for-16 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds and four assists to his stat line.

His role with the Raptors suits him extremely well. The team needs a guy with the physicality to drive to the basket time after time, who can make free throws, but also can shoot from distance. Barrett has all of that -- his three-point shooting has been great since coming to Toronto as well.

RJ Barrett Shooting Stats Stat Career (2019-24) First 31 games this season (NYK) Most recent 14 games (TOR) PPG 18.2 18.2 21.1 FGA 15.3 14.9 14.8 FG% 42.8% 42.3% 55.1% 3PT% 34.3% 33.1% 36.4% FT% 71.6% 83.1% 64.9%

Another thing that seems to be improving with Barrett as he matures is his decision-making. This could be due to the .5 basketball approach of Darko Rajaković, which prioritizes passing and ball movement. It could also be the chemistry Barrett seems to have with his teammates even just a month into his time on the team.

RJ's absence was truly felt while he was out, the Raptors went 2-1, and his high-level play upon returning to the lineup has just proved that he has already solidified himself in a long-term role on this team.

Quickley's Three-Point Attempts Trending Up

Immanuel Quickley attempted nine three-pointers against Oklahoma City

Another welcome addition back into the lineup this week has been Immanuel Quickley, who missed three games with a thigh contusion.

Toronto's newest point-guard-in-training has been impressing fans and media alike since stepping into his new role after being a primary backup on his old team. One thing that Quickley brings to this team, along with impressive facilitating skills, is a three-point shot.

Immanuel Quickley's Shooting Stats Stat Career First 31 games this season (NYK) Most recent 14 games (TOR) PPG 13.2 15.0 17.3 FGA 10.4 11.2 14.2 FG% 42.0% 45.4% 40.7% 3PT% 37.5% 39.5% 43.5% FT% 85.8% 87.2% 81.6%

Earlier in January, head coach Rajaković expressed the desire to have Quickley taking as many three-point attempts as he can in games, even if they don't all fall to start. That was after a loss in which Quickley didn't shoot the three much, and the team as a whole was not shooting well.

The coach had to be happy with Quickley's nine attempts against the Thunder, even though only two were successful. Getting Quickley more reps will only boost his confidence, and more of those shots will fall.

Gary Trent Jr. Shooting the Lights Out

Trent Jr. is shooting 53.3% on catch-and-shoot threes since January 1st

Speaking of guys who can shoot the three-ball, Gary Trent Jr. has been making it rain in 2024. There is something to be said about guys who step up when they are inserted into the starting lineup, and Trent is that kind of player.

He's been in and out of the starting lineup in his three seasons with the Raptors, but he knows how to turn it on when he's called up. Since the trades of Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, the shuffling of players has allowed Trent Jr. to be re-inserted into the starting lineup, and it's paying off for him.

Per Keerthika Uthayakumar, Gary Trent Jr. is 2nd place league-wide in catch-and-shoot three-point shooting this season among players with 185 or more attempts. He's shooting over 50 percent on those since January 1, which was around the time he became a starter again.

There isn't much knowledge out there on whether Gary Trent Jr. will be traded away before this week's NBA Trade Deadline, but he could add value to this roster if the Raptors decide to keep him.

The pieces seem to be falling into place around Scottie Barnes, and once the trade deadline is behind the Raptors, they can focus on developing their talent.