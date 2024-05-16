Highlights Nikola Jokić can perform exceptionally against any center in the league - he has the stats to prove it.

As with most modern NBA discourse, the discussions and narratives following key moments and achievements tend to follow a negative spin as opposed to a positive one. When an award winner is announced, the dominating media narrative is about why the runner-up was snubbed. When a team wins or when a player has a dominant performance, the talking point is about why the losing team failed or why a certain player is to blame for their team's loss.

The narrative following Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal matchup was no different. The Denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-2 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves following a historic 40 points, 13 assists, and 0 turnover performance from Nikola Jokić.

But rather than just celebrate this generational performance, the media heads seem to be more concerned with discussing the shortcomings of Jokić's defensive matchup with Rudy Gobert, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Draymond Green, the special guest on last night's TNT broadcast, unrelentlessly piled blame onto Gobert, faulting him for failing to stop Jokić, and plenty of the online discourse since has been about the legitimacy of Gobert's award.

Jokić Can Put Up The Same Performance Against Any Center

Jokić has scored 40 or more points in a postseason game five different times in his career

One of the big claims made to downplay Gobert's defensive achievements is that no Defensive Player of the Year caliber player should allow their assignment to score that many points. And while there are fair criticisms that could be made about Gobert's defense, it just doesn't make sense in this situation. The truth of the matter is that Jokić can put up absurd stat lines against any elite defender in the league, and he has.

Nikola Jokić vs Defensive Player of the Year Candidates - Playoffs Opponent Matchup PPG TS% Jokic's Series High Point Total Rudy Gobert 2024 Western Conference Semifinals 29.4 62.0 40 Bam Adebayo 2023 NBA Finals 30.2 67.2 41 Anthony Davis 2024 NBA Western Conference First Round 28.2 67.2 33 Draymond Green 2022 NBA Western Conference First Round 31.0 64.3 37

Just one round ago, Jokić averaged a near triple-double on elite efficiency against Anthony Davis. In last year's Western Conference Finals, Jokić did average a triple-double against the same Los Angeles Lakers team.

In last year's NBA Finals against Bam Adebayo, he put up 30 points per game on a career-high 67 percent true shooting, including a 41-point performance in Game 2. In 2022, Jokić averaged 31 points on over 64 percent true shooting against the same player that criticized Gobert's defense.

It wouldn't be fair to label any of those players as overrated defenders. They've all proven to be elite, but even the most elite defenders can't stop a generational talent. Although there's validity in debating Gobert's defensive prowess, especially in a playoff setting, it just doesn't make logical sense to use this series as an argument. Jokić is on a completely different level, and there hasn't been any individual player that can slow him down.

A Dive Into Gobert's Defensive Possessions

Jokic scored on eight of nine field goal attempts against Gobert

In his Game 5 victory, Jokić shot a ridiculously high 89 percent from the field when guarded by Gobert. These possessions included a flurry of turnaround hook shots, outside jumpers, and nifty post moves. Of these nine possessions, it's fair to say that Gobert only did a poor job of contesting twice. The first occurs in the 6:45 minute mark of the first quarter, where Jokic easily loses Gobert with a spin, and gets off the left hook before Gobert even gets a chance to contest.

The second possession occurs at the 2:55 mark of the third quarter, where Jokić loses Gobert with a similar spin move, and converts the left-hand finger roll. The rest of the possessions were pretty well guarded. In the above play, Jokić backs down Gobert and hits him with a dream shake-esque move before scoring on a turnaround bank hook shot. Gobert manages to stay on Jokić for most of the possession and even gets a solid contest off.

In this situation, what else can the defensive player even do? Gobert was with him on every move, and even then Jokić was able to score with ease. There aren't many players in the league that could guard that shot, and it's a testament to just how good Jokić is on the offensive end, rather than how bad his defender is.

And even outside the paint, Jokić is a nightmare to guard. In this possession, he hits a last-second three to beat the shot clock with a hand in his face. He's able to capitalize off of just the tiniest sliver of space and makes Gobert pay. Instead of asking how many players are capable of defending that shot, the better question would be how many players in the world are capable of scoring off of that shot. Jokić is a generational talent, and his historic performances are a result of his excellence, rather than the fault of his defenders.