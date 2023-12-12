Highlights The Golden State Warriors have been inconsistent this season, losing 10 out of their last 14 games.

Klay Thompson's shooting and scoring numbers have declined, with his shooting percentages at career-lows.

Thompson's defense has also suffered, allowing opponents to shoot a higher percentage when he is guarding them.

Inconsistency has dawned upon the Golden State Warriors throughout their first 22 games of the 2023-24 season.

Beginning the campaign 6-2, they have since lost 10 of their last 14, which includes a six-game losing streak that lasted from Nov. 8 to Nov. 18. As a result of their recent woes, the Warriors sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 10-12 record.

While Stephen Curry continues to prove he's still one of the best stars in the league, he has sorely missed his co-star Klay Thompson's elite production.

Even though he had 22 points on 8-17 shooting from the field in the team's latest 138-136 overtime defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 8, these types of performances haven't been typical for Thompson in the way they used to be when he was at his peak.

An atypical down year

2023-24 statistics: 15.8 PPG, 35.4 FG3%

Thompson is currently averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21 games, and, while those numbers are not bad on paper, his scoring is the lowest it has been since his sophomore year in the league, when he put up 16.6 points in all 82 contests.

His shooting splits are the most disheveling statistics, however. He is shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc, both career-lows on 13.4 shots per game, the lowest for him since his 10.9 attempts during his rookie year. The team is shooting 36.8 percent from deep so far this season, ranking 13th in the league; they were second last year making their attempts from downtown at a 38.5 percent clip.

To put it in perspective, Thompson made 41.9 percent of his attempts from deep in the first eight years of his career. In the 2021-22 season, his first year back from back-to-back season-ending injuries, he only sank 38.5 percent of his threes, the lowest of his career at the time. While he went on to improve that to 41.2 percent the following year, he's failed to replicate his late-career bloom this season.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Shooting Statistics % of Field Goals Assisted 93.1 Three-Point Field Goal % from the corner 25.0 Effective Field Goal % 50.7

These shooting struggles were even highlighted during the Warriors' six-game losing streak. He was putting up a measly 11 points on a horrid 30.9 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from downtown. While those numbers obviously shouldn't be expected from him, the fact that Thompson is having these types of stretches as he gets up there in age could bring concern to the Warriors' regarding their overall play.

Read more: Golden State Warriors still 'want to keep' Klay Thompson despite poor season

Struggles on defense

2023-24 defensive rating: 117.2

It shouldn't be a surprise that Thompson's numbers have started to decline, but his defense has also not been up to par, catching the attention of former NBA legend Paul Pierce.

"Klay was one of the best two-way players at one point in his career, but now, as he gets older, these defensive assignments with these young stars, that’s tough. He has to guard Devin Booker, he has to guard Jaylen Brown. He’s got to guard these cats […] when you have the miles and that age under you, it’s tough.

This season, opponents have been making 44.8 percent of their shots with Thompson as the defender. This balloons up to 55.3 percent when they attempt from less than six feet and stays at 55 percent when they take it from less than 10 feet.

It's fair to say the accumulated mileage and injuries have caught up to the 13-year veteran, considering that he played nearly every game since entering the league in 2011 before sustaining his first severe injury during the 2019 NBA Finals. What doesn't help is that Andrew Wiggins, who Golden State brought in during the 2020-21 season to help alleviate the defensive workload off of the aging Thompson, has also shown a significant regression to start the season.

Even with these issues, Thompson hasn't been discouraged, most recently discarding the idea of benching him when he was asked about head coach Steve Kerr staying patient with him and those in the starting lineup.

"Do you want me to bench me," Thompson questioned. "Do you want to bench Wigs? I mean, you could suggest it. It's fine. Thanks, Steve, I guess. Sometimes you hear these things, like patience and time to find yourself. I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff."

It's vital that Thompson not lose confidence, but with the Warriors struggling as they currently are, he'll have to improve if the Warriors want to have even a semblance of a good season.

Causes for concern

Thompson has done so much for Golden State that it makes sense for the franchise to make sure he is doing well both on and off the court. Despite all that he has done for the Warriors across their four titles in less than a decade, the team should still be cautious of his decline. He's due a new contract this summer and will likely command a fairly high price, something the Warriors front office will have to keep in mind when considering the team's direction.

There's a case to be made for both keeping and moving on from Thompson. They can either hand him a legacy contract that ensures the core of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green stay together until retirement, or they can hedge their bets on Curry still performing at an elite level and try to surround him with younger talent capable of netting him and the Warriors their fifth title of the century.

Until that time comes, however, the Warriors will do their best to maximize what they can get out of Thompson until the end of the season. It's too early to discount the Warriors or even label them as trade deadline sellers, but he'll need to improve quickly if the team wants to make the playoffs.