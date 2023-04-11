Bandido, who is currently signed to AEW, has said that he'd "like to go to WWE" in a new bombshell interview.

Back in October, Bandido rejected a deal from WWE to join AEW, but has since admitted that he'd like to go and work for the competition before his career is up.

The revelation comes off the back of Cody Rhodes' incredibly successful year in WWE after quitting AEW in February 2022.

Which AEW star wants to join WWE?

As noted, Bandido rejected a deal from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to join last year, instead opting to sign with AEW.

However, speaking with SO CATCH, the "incredible" wrestler has explained that he'd quite like to work for WWE before the end of his career, via WrestleTalk.

At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment but I hope after, later. I was in WWE

It's worth noting that Bandido isn't saying he's unhappy in AEW, or wants to quit now to join WWE, but he's admitted he'd quite like to work there at some stage in his career, which is definitely an interesting revelation.

There's no word on how long Bandido's current deal with AEW is, or even he'd even be free to join WWE, but you have to think that the company would look to make him an offer as soon as he became available.

Which other AEW stars could join WWE?

Bandido will definitely not be the only AEW star who is interested in joining WWE, and definitely not the only AEW star that WWE higher-ups could be interested in signing.

Fightful is reporting that WWE holds a solid interest in signing Brian Cage, who works for both AEW and ROH, and is currently working for both without a contract.

However, while WWE's sale to Endeavor and merger with UFC is finalised, the company is said to be under somewhat of a "hiring freeze" right now, which is stopping names like Cage from joining.

Cage isn't the only one though, as WWE losing former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White to AEW, despite previously being the favourites to sign him, which you can read more about by clicking here.

