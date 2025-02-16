Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is reportedly delaying signing a new contract with Bournemouth, amid interest from Tottenham, TBR Football has revealed.

Spurs are currently languishing in 14th in the Premier League table, and Ange Postecoglou has fallen under serious fire as a result. They were also knocked out of all domestic cup competitions, and a devastating injury crisis has sucked much of the optimism for success out of this season.

If Tottenham are unable to turn their form around soon, Postecoglou may be facing an inevitable sack, and sources suggest the club's higher-ups have already sounded out the market for potential replacements.

Tottenham Considering Move for Bournemouth Tactician Iraola

The Spaniard is yet to commit to a future at the Vitality stadium

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel previously revealed that Iraola was a target for Spurs, if they were to part ways with Postecoglou this year. Amid the interest, reports from TBR Football have noted that the 42-year-old has told Bournemouth he "wants to wait before committing his future".

Iraola put pen to paper on a one-year extension in May 2024, meaning his tenure at Bournemouth is set to end in 2026 as things stand. The Cherries' top brass are keen to hold onto the Spaniard for longer, though they are yet to open official talks over a new deal.

Now with outside interest in his signature looming, Iraola has asked for some more time before he can arrive at a conclusive decision on his future.

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) vs Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham) - Managerial record comparison Metric Iraola Postecoglou Matches 73 80 Wins 32 39 Draws 16 11 Losses 25 30 Win rate 44% 49% Goals per game 1.70 1.96

Previously dubbed "incredible" by Pep Guardiola, Iraola led his men to their highest ever finish in the Premier League, finishing 12th last term with 48 points. This season, they remarkably rank in 5th place, and they have a surprise shot at European football for next season if they are able to uphold their form.

Additionally, when Postecoglou met Iraola earlier this season, it was the latter who took the bragging rights with a well-orchestrated 1-0 victory at home in December.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are able to convince the former Rayo Vallecano manager of a future in North London, especially as Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there remains widespread interest from Europe in his services.

