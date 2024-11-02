Leeds United face a decision to sell Rasmus Kristensen permanently in 2025 with Eintracht Frankfurt very impressed by his performances on loan in the Bundesliga this season, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites saw a host of first-team players depart the club over the last two summer transfer windows following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, with the Denmark international one of those who has left on loan on both occasions.

Kristensen spent the 2023/24 season on loan in Serie A with AS Roma but struggled to impress, and it looked like he could return to Elland Road this season to be part of Daniel Farke's squad for their second attempt at getting back to the top-flight before Frankfurt triggered the loan clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for no fee but with all of his wages covered by the German outfit.

Kristensen Could Leave Leeds Permanently in 2025

Frankfurt have £12.6m option to buy

That deal also included an option to buy in the region of €15m (£12.6m), and while speaking exclusively to GMS Jacobs revealed that the Bundesliga outfit are very impressed by his performances this season and his influence in the dressing room which could see them make a move to sign him permanently in 2025 - although they would likely wait until the summer to try and negotiate a lower fee if Leeds failed to get promoted once again.

Rasmus Kristensen has impressed Frankfurt both on and off the field and it's a shame he's picked up a muscle injury and will miss a few weeks. Kristensen has proven reliable, and Frankfurt also view him as a positive dressing-room influence. There is a chance they try to sign him permanently, but it's likely if so they try to negotiate the €15m option to buy. We'll have to wait and see what happens. If Leeds don't go up, Frankfurt might be able to do a bargain deal but it's too early to tell right now.

So far this season Kristensen has been a regular for the team at right-back, starting all eight of the club's Bundesliga fixtures prior to suffering a muscle injury.

His future looked destined to be at Leeds this season after a disappointing campaign with Roma last year, although he did earn the praise of legendary manager Jose Mourinho who called him "incredible" after one performance in particular.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Kristensen joined Leeds in a £10million deal from Red Bull Salzburg under Jesse Marsch in July 2022, and has made just 30 appearances for the club.

Leeds have struggled defensively this season and have regularly been short on numbers with Sam Byram providing cover for both full-back positions behind Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo, who have both been forced to miss a game already this season due to suspension.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 02/11/2024.