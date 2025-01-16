Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to join Napoli, according to Calciomercato.

The Argentinian winger has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Serie A giants that would see him earn €3m (£2.53m) per season and is now one step closer to completing a shock January move.

According to Calciomercato, there is still work to be done on the final details of Garnacho’s contract, but feelings are positive after Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, met with Garnacho’s representatives in Barcelona.

The idea of working with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is said to appeal to the 20-year-old, as well as the opportunity to fight for the Serie A title this season, with Napoli currently leading the table.

Garnacho ‘Agrees’ to Napoli Move

Man United demand almost £60m

Although Napoli may have convinced Garnacho to join, they have yet to reach an agreement with Man United over his transfer terms.

According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils are asking for almost €70m (£59m) for their 'incredible' academy product, while Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear he is unwilling to pay more than €50m (£42m).

Napoli are reportedly monitoring alternatives in case a deal for the Argentinian falls through, with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa, Bologna’s Dan Ndoye and Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu among their targets.

Napoli are keen to secure a new left-sided winger before the January transfer window closes to replace Khvicha Kvaratskelia, who is nearing a move to PSG.

Man United reportedly do not consider Garnacho untouchable amid their difficult profit and sustainability situation – the Red Devils must sell to buy in January and are eyeing multiple departures in the coming weeks, including Marcus Rashford’s exit on loan, with several European clubs expressing interest in the 27-year-old forward.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 30 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,641

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.