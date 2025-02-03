Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho would still leave the club in the final few hours of the January transfer window - with reports suggesting that a move to Chelsea 'remains an active topic' around both blue and red circles.

Garnacho has been a regular for United since making his debut, making 122 appearances for the Red Devils with 23 goals and 15 assists to boot. But with just six starts under Ruben Amorim in the Premier League, he could depart for pastures new - and that would see the club garner a huge fee for his services, with Chelsea interested.

Report: Garnacho 'An Active Topic' For Chelsea

The Argentine winger could still move by the end of the window

The report by Graeme Bailey states that Garnacho remains an active topic in certain circles at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea still weighing up a deal to land the young Argentine.

As a result, the TBR Football journalist has stated that the deal is still 'one to keep an eye on', as we head into the final hours of the transfer window.

A report by Bailey on Friday stated that United were refusing to rule out the prospect of Garnacho leaving before the deadline, with the winger facing an uncertain future under Amorim's regime at Old Trafford. Garnacho has been called 'incredible' in the past by teammate Rasmus Hojlund, showing the Dane's viewpoint on Garnacho's future.

Garnacho hasn't featured as prominently under Amorim as he did with Erik ten Hag, with the Portuguese tactician's setup focusing more on wing-backs and attacking midfielders as opposed to more traditional wingers, despite starting against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

And that could see Chelsea make their move for his services to add to their star-studded wide options, with Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke all able to feature in the wide berths under Enzo Maresca.

