Ruben Amorim will get the chance in the coming transfer windows to mould his Manchester United squad into exactly the way he wants - but he must work with what he has for now, and the Portuguese boss has been told by Robbie Savage that he should ditch the idea of using Alejandro Garnacho as one of his creative 'number tens' going forward.

Garnacho was primarily used out wide by Erik ten Hag in the Dutchman's stint as United manager, largely in a 4-2-3-1 formation which saw him dominate players out wide with his pace and tenacity creating chances, drawing fouls and allowing him to break in behind. That role, however, is no longer at United. Amorim preferred to play a 3-4-3 formation vs Ipswich Town on Sunday, in which his attackers tend to stay central, and they must also be laden with creativity - which Savage believes Garnacho is not overly adept at.

Savage: Garnacho 'Better As a Wing Back'

The Argentine was not at his creative best on Sunday

Whilst Garnacho is good at producing chances, other stars such as Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes tend to be more creative.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 799 8th Goals 3 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =8th Shots Per Game 2.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.5 9th Match rating 6.58 12th

As a result, the former United academy product states that Garnacho would be better in the wing-back roles at Old Trafford - thus freeing up other players to come into the lineup and produce the goods going forward. He said, via BBC Sport:

"I don't think Ruben Amorim's system suits Alejandro Garnacho. He was used as one of the number tens. I think he is better as one of the wing backs."

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have been the mainstays for United in wide areas this season, and that was no different under Amorim, who utilised the duo in his wing-back areas on Sunday. But if United are to be slightly more proficient going forward, some defensive reassurance may need to be swapped for some attacking nous - and the 'incredible' Garnacho could slip into the wing-back role with his tenacity more than good enough to translate into a wide midfield role, rather than a wing back role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has featured in 104 games for Manchester United, scoring 22 goals.

If the Argentina international can adapt, Amorim would then be able to use other stars such as Fernandes, Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount going forward - and in essence, make United a more attacking outfit - which is something they have drastically struggled with this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.