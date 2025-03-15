Real Madrid are 'closely monitoring' Kobbie Mainoo's situation at Manchester United amid talk of the English midfielder following in Jude Bellingham's footsteps and moving abroad this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Mainoo was hailed as 'the future' of United when he enjoyed a breakout 2023-24 season, forging his way into Erik ten Hag's first team. He bagged the winner in a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final and earned a starting role in England's journey to the Euro 2024 final.

The 19-year-old was expected to be the poster boy of a new INEOS-led era at Old Trafford but reports are growing over the academy graduate leaving this summer. The Guardian reports that talks over a contract extension have left the youngster planning to reject a new deal and looking to move abroad rather than remain in the Premier League.

Mainoo Is A 'Strong' Madrid Target

The United midfielder could link up with Bellingham

Close

Manchester United are thought to be after £70 million if Mainoo does opt to leave rather than extend his stay with his boyhood club. Real Madrid are on the case despite not prioritizing strengthening their midfield.

The La Liga giants' interest in Mainoo is 'strong', and they have had scouts watching him in action this season. Los Blancos have him on their radar as a long-term prospect and may be using Bellingham as an example of a young English talent who can thrive in Spain.

Bellingham, 21, joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for £88 million in the summer of 2023, and he's been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was 17 when he left English football in 2020 to head to Germany before making his big-money 'Galactico' move.

United have high hopes for Mainoo, as does Rio Ferdinand, who dubbed him 'incredible' months ago. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club's co-owner, recently insisted their financial situation won't force academy stars' departures. But talks over a renewal haven't been positive, and Madrid could swoop and partner the Stockport-born talent with Bellingham in their long-term midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.9 Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 4.0 Ground duels won 4.2 (48%) Aerial duels won 0.9 (39%) Successful dribbles 1.1 (51%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo (18 years and 342 days) became the third-youngest Manchester United player in history to start a game for England

Mainoo sits on purported wages of £10,000, and his team is believed to be demanding a new contract that reflects his status in Ruben Amorim's team. He's endured injury issues this season, currently nursing a muscle problem, but has been a regular when available.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox