Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is still expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, according to various reports - with the young winger being seen as one of the Red Devils stars who could attain a big fee in the summer to bolster the coffers at the Theatre of Dreams.

Garnacho featured heavily under Erik ten Hag in the Dutchman's 4-2-3-1 system, but Ruben Amorim switching to a 3-4-3 has not benefitted the winger one bit. Since Amorim's Premier League bow against Ipswich Town in late November, Garnacho has started just six of their 13 top-flight games, featuring on the winning side in just two of those games against Southampton and Fulham, both in January.

Report: Man Utd Could Sell Garnacho in the Summer Transfer Window

The winger has developed at Man Utd but his time there may be coming to an end

As per a report from Fichajes, who state that Garnacho is struggling to fit in at United and his future seems to be moving further away from Old Trafford. There was interest in the January window, especially from Napoli, and the board are remaining firm in their stance on selling him in the summer, with Amorim not considering Garnacho to be a key player, with other options preferred.

As a result, United see his exit as an opportunity to generate income in a bid to strengthen the team with players more suited to Amorim's system, and his future appears to be 'sealed', with suggestions that negotiations surrounding his future will intensify in the next market to finally oversee his departure from Old Trafford. Napoli have shown interest, though they are not the only club interested in his services and there could be ample opportunities to bring in a huge fee to strengthen elsewhere.

And, if the Serie A giants do manage to land him in the summer window, it could give room for someone else to come in. A new star in the ilk of Amad Diallo, able to feature on the opposite side of the attack to the Ivorian, could make United a double threat - and then we could start to see Amorim's ethos come to life.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =4th Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =4th Match rating 6.39 16th

United had to settle for Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, despite being linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes and Milos Kerkez to come in at left-back - and despite loaning out fellow attackers Marcus Rashford and Antony to free up a combined £400,000-per-week on their wage bill, there were still no funds spare to replace the forwards.

Garnacho 'Struggling' to Fit in at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim's tactics don't suit the youngster

Accelerating his departure, a report by The Guardian states that United will face another difficult transfer window in the summer months due to limited finances - with any ideas from Amorim to strengthen his squad being dependent on accruing profits from player sales.

As a result, Garnacho is a home-grown player who was listed for sale in the January transfer window, and that will be the case again in the summer, with the Argentine reportedly being valued at around £70million by United. The Red Devils would have to sign a replacement for their young winger, but with a £70million budget, there is value in the market that they could look to seek in order to adequately replace the Madrid-born star, who has been labelled as 'incredible' in the past by Fabrizio Romano.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has 23 goals in 122 appearances for Manchester United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

