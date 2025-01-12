Manchester United have mentioned Alejandro Garnacho to PSG in their negotiations for full-back Nuno Mendes, according to The Independent.

Ruben Amorim is looking to improve his squad during the January transfer window, and the departure of Garnacho could allow him to do this. It has been reported that United are considering the sales of a number of their big players including Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and now Garnacho.

The 'incredible' Argentinian, whose asking price is 'not quite' as high as the £100 million they would want for Mainoo, has been mentioned to PSG by the Reds, as the two clubs negotiate a deal for Nuno Mendes.

United are looking to strengthen their defence, particularly the left-hand side, with Luke Shaw constantly injured, and Tyrell Malacia linked with a move away, and a swap deal including the 20-year-old could help this to happen.

Alejandro Garnacho Heading for the Exit Door

The Argentinian could be on his way to PSG

After being dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby in December, the writing has been on the wall for Garnacho at Man United. The Red Devils winger has been unable to regain his place since, and United are happy to move the winger on if the right offer were to arrive as they battle with PSR issues.

Atletico Madrid are one of several clubs to be linked with the winger, who has just three Premier League goals this season. With Amorim chasing a new left-wing back to fit Amorim's system, Garnacho has reportedly been offered to PSG as part of a deal for Nuno Mendes, but it remains to be seen if this deal will go through.

As Amorim aims to put his stamp on the Man United squad, a lot of changes are expected to occur in the coming transfer windows. Garnacho, someone who has been accused of having a bad attitude, could be one of the first out the door.

Alejandro Garnacho Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 32 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots Per Game 2.3 Expected Goals 3.8

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics correct via WhoScored as of 11.01.2025.