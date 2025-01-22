Alejandro Garnacho would be 'reluctantly' willing to leave Manchester United in January as the star continues to harbour doubts over his role in the team, according to talkSPORT.

The winger has featured sporadically for Man United in the 11 games that they’ve played since appointing Ruben Amorim as manager. Other than 90 minutes against Southampton and 86 minutes against Ipswich in the Portuguese’s first match, Garnacho has not played for over an hour in any of the other nine clashes his team has played.

Chelsea have shown an interest in the player, but it is Napoli that are leading the way for Garnacho, with talkSPORT reporting that Antonio Conte’s side have lodged at least two bids for the Argentina international.

Garnacho's Future in Doubt

Unclear whether Garnacho stays or not

According to talkSPORT, Garnacho has major doubts over what his role in Amorim’s team might be. The 'incredible' 20-year-old is a natural winger, something that Man United’s new manager does not tend to use in his 3-4-2-1 system.

Instead, he opts for two wide midfielders who can operate just as comfortably in defence as they can in attack, with links to Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu having been reported in recent days.

That now means that he would reluctantly depart the club should an offer come in that suits him and the club, although he is not pushing to move and the club are not pushing him out either.

Garnacho's Premier League Stats Under Amorim Appearances 10 Times brought on from bench 6 Goals 0 Assists 0

Amorim’s two towards the front of the pitch tend to be number 10s rather than wingers, which perhaps limits the minutes that Garnacho could get in that position. As such, he would be left with wide midfield by default, which Garnacho may feel would not best suit him as a player.

The Red Devils signed Garnacho in 2020 from Atletico Madrid’s youth academy but Garnacho would represent pure profit for the club if they chose to sell him, something that INEOS have made clear is important in their short tenure thus far.

(Stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 22/01/2025)